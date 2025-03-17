PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
TGL playoff semifinals: How to watch, TV times, lineups, standings, more

TGL

    The TGL postseason is here with semifinal matchups underway Monday, as No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club takes on No. 4-seeded New York Golf Club.

    The second semifinal takes place Tuesday, with No. 2-seeded The Bay Golf Club taking on No. 3-seeded Atlanta Drive GC.

    See below for the final SoFi Cup regular season standings:

    TEAMPOINTSRECORDOVERTIME LOSSESHOLES WON
    1. Los Angeles Golf Club94-1027
    2. The Bay Golf Club84-1025
    3. Atlanta Drive GC84-1021
    4. New York Golf Club 52-3122
    5. Jupiter Links Golf Club21-4010
    6. Boston Common Golf10-5116

    Singles lineups

    MONDAY

    Semifinal Match 1: New York Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

    • Xander Schauffele (NYGC) vs. Collin Morikawa (LAGC)
    • Rickie Fowler (NYGC) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (LAGC)
    • Cameron Young (NYGC) vs. Sahith Theegala (LAGC)

    TUESDAY

    Semifinal Match 2: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

    • Justin Thomas (ADGC) vs. Shane Lowry (TBGC)
    • Billy Horschel (ADGC) vs. Wyndham Clark (TBGC)
    • Patrick Cantlay (ADGC) vs. Ludvig Åberg (TBGC)

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Monday: (No. 1) Los Angeles vs. (No. 4) New York, 7 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
    • Tuesday: (No. 2) The Bay vs. (No. 3) Atlanta, 7 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+

    For those outside the U.S., click here for coverage details.

