TGL playoff semifinals: How to watch, TV times, lineups, standings, more
The TGL postseason is here with semifinal matchups underway Monday, as No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club takes on No. 4-seeded New York Golf Club.
The second semifinal takes place Tuesday, with No. 2-seeded The Bay Golf Club taking on No. 3-seeded Atlanta Drive GC.
See below for the final SoFi Cup regular season standings:
|TEAM
|POINTS
|RECORD
|OVERTIME LOSSES
|HOLES WON
|1. Los Angeles Golf Club
|9
|4-1
|0
|27
|2. The Bay Golf Club
|8
|4-1
|0
|25
|3. Atlanta Drive GC
|8
|4-1
|0
|21
|4. New York Golf Club
|5
|2-3
|1
|22
|5. Jupiter Links Golf Club
|2
|1-4
|0
|10
|6. Boston Common Golf
|1
|0-5
|1
|16
Singles lineups
MONDAY
Semifinal Match 1: New York Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
- Xander Schauffele (NYGC) vs. Collin Morikawa (LAGC)
- Rickie Fowler (NYGC) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (LAGC)
- Cameron Young (NYGC) vs. Sahith Theegala (LAGC)
TUESDAY
Semifinal Match 2: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club
- Justin Thomas (ADGC) vs. Shane Lowry (TBGC)
- Billy Horschel (ADGC) vs. Wyndham Clark (TBGC)
- Patrick Cantlay (ADGC) vs. Ludvig Åberg (TBGC)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Monday: (No. 1) Los Angeles vs. (No. 4) New York, 7 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Tuesday: (No. 2) The Bay vs. (No. 3) Atlanta, 7 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+
