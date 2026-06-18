U.S. Open Round 1 updates: Weather issues stifle start at Shinnecock

Heavy fog brought play to an early halt at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, suspended just 30 minutes into the first round. Play was delayed for two hours, but resumed at 9:05 a.m. ET. Only 18 players in the 156-man field teed off prior to the delay. New York native James Nicholas hit the opening tee shot off the first tee, and he was one of eight players tied for the lead at even par when play was suspended.