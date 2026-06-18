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U.S. Open Round 1 updates: Weather issues stifle start at Shinnecock

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USGA's John Bodenhamer on expected wind conditions at Shinnecock Hills

USGA's John Bodenhamer on expected wind conditions at Shinnecock Hills

Written by Paul Hodowanic

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The 126th U.S. Open Championship is already off to an unsteady start.

Heavy fog brought play to an early halt at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, suspended just 30 minutes into the first round. Play was delayed for two hours, but resumed at 9:05 a.m. ET. Only 18 players in the 156-man field teed off prior to the delay. New York native James Nicholas hit the opening tee shot off the first tee, and he was one of eight players tied for the lead at even par when play was suspended.

All tee times were pushed back two hours and there will be plenty of marquee groups to keep an eye on as the competition gets underway in earnest, with heavy winds expected to buffet the par-70 layout Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a look at some of the notable opening-round groupings, along with their adjusted tee times (all times ET):

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R1
In Progress

U.S. Open

T1

James Nicholas
USA
J. Nicholas
Tot
E
Thru
2

E

T1

USA
J. Nicholas
Tot
E
Thru
2

T1

Caleb Surratt
USA
C. Surratt
Tot
E
Thru
2

E

T1

USA
C. Surratt
Tot
E
Thru
2

T1

Ethan Fang
USA
E. Fang
Tot
E
Thru
1

E

T1

USA
E. Fang
Tot
E
Thru
1

T1

Jayden Schaper
RSA
J. Schaper
Tot
E
Thru
1

E

T1

RSA
J. Schaper
Tot
E
Thru
1

T1

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
E
Thru
1

E

T1

USA
J. Suber
Tot
E
Thru
1

T1

Cooper Dossey
USA
C. Dossey
Tot
E
Thru
1*

E

T1

USA
C. Dossey
Tot
E
Thru
1*
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