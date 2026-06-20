2026 U.S. Open: How to watch, coverage, TV times for Round 4
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Wyndham Clark rolls in birdie to expand lead in Round 2 of U.S. Open
The finale of the third major championship of the season is here, and the stage is set for a memorable Father's Day finish at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
Wyndham Clark sits at 7 under and carries a six-shot lead into the final round as he eyes his second U.S Open title. Four-time major winner Scottie Scheffler is part of the group at 1-under par and tees off alongside Clark in Sunday's final pairing as he chases the final leg of the career Grand Slam. Back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy is at 3 over after stumbling to a third-round 73.
Here’s everything you need to follow what lines up as a long Friday from Long Island.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Travelers Championship.
Special programming alerts:
- Live From the U.S. Open: This show will provide pre- and post-round coverage throughout the championship from live from Shinnecock Hills.
- Sunday: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Television:
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 9 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), TBD
NOTE: Various streams are available via USOpen.com. Featured holes and featured groups to be announced. For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.