2026 U.S. Open: How to watch, coverage, TV times for Round 4

Wyndham Clark sits at 7 under and carries a six-shot lead into the final round as he eyes his second U.S Open title. Four-time major winner Scottie Scheffler is part of the group at 1-under par and tees off alongside Clark in Sunday's final pairing as he chases the final leg of the career Grand Slam. Back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy is at 3 over after stumbling to a third-round 73.