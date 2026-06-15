2026 U.S. Open weather forecast: Wind to build through week at Shinnecock Hills
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As the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club approaches, the early-week forecast is shaping up well for a spectacular championship. According to the USGA:
"There could be some low clouds or a period of fog after the rain early Monday, otherwise northwest winds drive out the humidity and give us another mostly sunny looking day with temps a couple degrees lower than today. High pressure provides more beautiful weather Tuesday with less wind, comfortable temps and low humidity. Wednesday is not looking too bad despite there being a meager chance for some raindrops, then the wind reaches its peak Thursday with gusts surpassing 30 mph as the wind takes center stage through the weekend."
Check back here for updated forecast information throughout the week.
Extended outlook (as of Monday, June 15)
TUESDAY
- Low: 60°F
- High: 72°F
- Winds: W 4-12 mph, Gusts 8-18 mph
- Rain: 0% chance
WEDNESDAY
- Low: 62°F
- High: 72°F
- Winds: SSE 4-12, Gusts 8-18 mph
- Rain: 0% chance
THURSDAY
- Low: 66°F
- High: 74°F
- Winds: SSW 8-22, Gusts 16-33 mph
- Rain: 40% chance
FRIDAY
- Low: 64°F
- High: 76°F
- Winds: WSW 8-16 mph, Gusts 16-24 mph
- Rain: 20% chance
SATURDAY
- Low: 64°F
- High: 78°F
- Winds: WNW 7-18 mph, Gusts 14-27 mph
- Rain: 0% chance
SUNDAY
- Low: 64°F
- High: 76°F
- Winds: W 8-16 mph, Gusts 16-25 mph
- Rain: 20% chance