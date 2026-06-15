2026 U.S. Open weather forecast: Wind to build through week at Shinnecock Hills

"There could be some low clouds or a period of fog after the rain early Monday, otherwise northwest winds drive out the humidity and give us another mostly sunny looking day with temps a couple degrees lower than today. High pressure provides more beautiful weather Tuesday with less wind, comfortable temps and low humidity. Wednesday is not looking too bad despite there being a meager chance for some raindrops, then the wind reaches its peak Thursday with gusts surpassing 30 mph as the wind takes center stage through the weekend."