PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Collin Morikawa rebounds at U.S. Open despite ‘uncomfortable’ back injury

3 Min Read

Latest

Collin Morikawa on lingering back injury heading into PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa on lingering back injury heading into PGA Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Will Gray

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Collin Morikawa is contending again at a major championship, even if he’s still short of a clean bill of health.

Morikawa was heading in the wrong direction after the opening round of the U.S. Open, as a 3-over 73 left him nine shots off the pace set by Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock Hills. But the two-time major champ got back into the mix in a big way during a second-round 65 that featured seven birdies on one of the most difficult venues the USGA has to offer.

Morikawa made the turn in 3-under 32 before adding three more birdies on the back nine, and at 2-under he’ll head into the weekend five shots behind Clark as he chases what would be the third leg of the career Grand Slam after his wins at the 2020 PGA Championship and The Open Championship in 2021.

The key to the turnaround, he explained, came around the greens.

“I chipped it a lot better than I did yesterday,” Morikawa said. “I mean, I went through my round yesterday, I had at least four, probably five, maybe six up-and-downs, pretty basic up-and-downs, that I just flubbed. That’s the difference of kicking yourself out of a tournament and keeping yourself in it.”

This was Morikawa’s fifth career round of 65 or better in a major, behind only Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau for the most such rounds since 2020. He was alone in fourth place when signing his scorecard, and should he go on to win, he would match Jack Fleck in 1955 for the largest opening-round deficit eventually overcome by a U.S. Open champion.



Morikawa got his 2026 PGA TOUR season off to a strong start with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, but things went awry at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he withdrew after just a single hole because of a back injury. While he has contended in tournaments since, including a T7 finish at the Masters and a T4 result at the RBC Heritage, he has struggled to swing at full speed for fear of re-aggravating the injury.

Morikawa skipped the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday earlier this month as he and his wife, Kat, welcomed the birth of their first child. He returned to action last week at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing T29, but even after posting the second-lowest round of the week at Shinnecock Hills, he explained that he remains without a full arsenal of weapons as he continues to recuperate from the back injury that first cropped up in mid-March.

“It’s still a little uncomfortable,” Morikawa said. “I can’t hit every shot that I want to hit. Usually, my go-to shot with right-to-left wind with an iron would be to cut something up, know how it’s going to spin, and just play that shot. I can’t quite cut it as much as I want.

“Thankfully, the greens are soft enough right now where I don’t have to hit the high spinner, but I’m able to hit enough shots. I think I proved it to myself today that I have enough tools to go out and play well.”

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
34M AGO
Rahm headlines notables expected to miss cut at U.S. Open
Latest
Image for article.
50M AGO
We’ve seen this Clark at U.S. Open before; He's dangerous
Latest
Image for article.
6H AGO
Clark posts opening-round 64 to take 18-hole lead at Shinnecock Hills
Daily Wrap Up
R2
In Progress

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3
Thru
F

-3

T2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3
Thru
F

T2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-3
Thru
F*

-3

T2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-3
Thru
F*

T4

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-2
Thru
F

-2

T4

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-2
Thru
F

T4

Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Tot
-2
Thru
8

-2

T4

USA
H. Higgs
Tot
-2
Thru
8

T4

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-2
Thru
1

-2

T4

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-2
Thru
1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW