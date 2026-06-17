126th U.S. Open: What is the cut at Shinnecock?

The U.S. Open’s history of notoriously difficult course conditions means the event often produces one of the season’s highest cut lines. Last year’s cut at Oakmont Country Club saw those at 7-over par the last in to qualify for the weekend, and the last time Shinnecock hosted a U.S. Open in 2018, the cutline was 8 over. The highest cutline for a U.S. Open at Shinnecock was back in 1986 when it moved all the way to 10-over par. Seventy players would make the cut that year as Raymond Floyd captured a two-stroke victory and the fourth and final major championship of his career.