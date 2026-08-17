Scottie Scheffler clinches $23 million bonus with FedEx St. Jude Championship win
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Highlights | Round 4 | TOUR Championship
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Scottie Scheffler's eight-shot romp at the FedEx St. Jude Championship brought the world No. 1 a healthy windfall by virtue of the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler was already a clear No. 1 in the season-long points race entering TPC Southwind, and his victory at the first FedExCup Playoffs event ensured that he’ll still be No. 1 after the BMW Championship regardless of how the tournament plays out in St. Louis. As a result, Scheffler is guaranteed to take home an additional $23 million in bonus money for topping the season-long points race heading into the TOUR Championship.
The FedExCup bonus money structure was adjusted in 2025 when the PGA TOUR eliminated the Starting Strokes format for the TOUR Championship. With all 30 players starting on even footing in the postseason finale, nearly $100 million in bonus money will be distributed to players based on the FedExCup standings after this week’s event at Bellerive Country Club. This change adjusts for the new volatility at the TOUR Championship and rewards and recognizes season-long performance.
Scheffler is assured of the top spot heading into Atlanta, but whoever finishes second behind him in the FedExCup points after the BMW Championship will take home $13 million in bonus money. Third place will receive $8 million, fourth place will receive $6.5 million, fifth will receive $5.4 million and the 30th and final TOUR Championship qualifier will earn a $460,000 bonus.
The bonus payouts are separate from the TOUR Championship purse that will be up for grabs next week, with players earning official money based on their final tournament result. Next week’s 30-man event will boast a $40 million purse, with the top finisher taking home an additional $10 million along with the FedExCup.
The full FedExCup bonus money payouts are listed below and extend all the way to No. 125 in the season-long points race:
|Paid through: Position
|BMW Championship deferred
|BMW Championship cash
|1
|$1,000,000
|$22,000,000
|2
|1,000,000
|12,000,000
|3
|1,000,000
|7,000,000
|4
|1,000,000
|5,500,000
|5
|1,000,000
|4,400,000
|6
|900,000
|3,400,000
|7
|800,000
|2,500,000
|8
|700,000
|1,700,000
|9
|600,000
|1,050,000
|10
|550,000
|760,000
|11
|500,000
|485,000
|12
|475,000
|410,000
|13
|450,000
|360,000
|14
|435,000
|320,000
|15
|420,000
|290,000
|16
|405,000
|285,000
|17
|390,000
|280,000
|18
|375,000
|275,000
|19
|360,000
|270,000
|20
|345,000
|265,000
|21
|330,000
|260,000
|22
|320,000
|255,000
|23
|310,000
|250,000
|24
|300,000
|245,000
|25
|290,000
|240,000
|26
|280,000
|235,000
|27
|270,000
|230,000
|28
|260,000
|225,000
|29
|250,000
|220,000
|30
|245,000
|215,000
|31
|244,000
|75,000
|32
|243,000
|75,000
|33
|242,000
|75,000
|34
|241,000
|75,000
|35
|240,000
|75,000
|36
|239,000
|75,000
|37
|238,000
|75,000
|38
|237,000
|75,000
|39
|236,000
|75,000
|40
|235,000
|75,000
|41
|234,000
|50,000
|42
|233,000
|50,000
|43
|232,000
|50,000
|44
|231,000
|50,000
|45
|230,000
|50,000
|46
|229,000
|50,000
|47
|228,000
|50,000
|48
|227,000
|50,000
|49
|226,000
|50,000
|50
|225,000
|50,000
|51
|195,000
|52
|195,000
|53
|195,000
|54
|195,000
|55
|195,000
|56
|185,000
|57
|185,000
|58
|185,000
|59
|185,000
|60
|185,000
|61-65
|180,000
|66-70
|175,000
|71-85
|145,000
|86-100
|140,000
|101-125
|100,000