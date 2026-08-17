Scottie Scheffler clinches $23 million bonus with FedEx St. Jude Championship win

Scheffler was already a clear No. 1 in the season-long points race entering TPC Southwind, and his victory at the first FedExCup Playoffs event ensured that he’ll still be No. 1 after the BMW Championship regardless of how the tournament plays out in St. Louis. As a result, Scheffler is guaranteed to take home an additional $23 million in bonus money for topping the season-long points race heading into the TOUR Championship.