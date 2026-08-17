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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Scottie Scheffler clinches $23 million bonus with FedEx St. Jude Championship win

2 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 4 | TOUR Championship

Highlights | Round 4 | TOUR Championship

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Written by Staff

Scottie Scheffler's eight-shot romp at the FedEx St. Jude Championship brought the world No. 1 a healthy windfall by virtue of the FedExCup standings.

Scheffler was already a clear No. 1 in the season-long points race entering TPC Southwind, and his victory at the first FedExCup Playoffs event ensured that he’ll still be No. 1 after the BMW Championship regardless of how the tournament plays out in St. Louis. As a result, Scheffler is guaranteed to take home an additional $23 million in bonus money for topping the season-long points race heading into the TOUR Championship.

The FedExCup bonus money structure was adjusted in 2025 when the PGA TOUR eliminated the Starting Strokes format for the TOUR Championship. With all 30 players starting on even footing in the postseason finale, nearly $100 million in bonus money will be distributed to players based on the FedExCup standings after this week’s event at Bellerive Country Club. This change adjusts for the new volatility at the TOUR Championship and rewards and recognizes season-long performance.

Scheffler is assured of the top spot heading into Atlanta, but whoever finishes second behind him in the FedExCup points after the BMW Championship will take home $13 million in bonus money. Third place will receive $8 million, fourth place will receive $6.5 million, fifth will receive $5.4 million and the 30th and final TOUR Championship qualifier will earn a $460,000 bonus.

The bonus payouts are separate from the TOUR Championship purse that will be up for grabs next week, with players earning official money based on their final tournament result. Next week’s 30-man event will boast a $40 million purse, with the top finisher taking home an additional $10 million along with the FedExCup.

The full FedExCup bonus money payouts are listed below and extend all the way to No. 125 in the season-long points race:

Paid through: PositionBMW Championship deferredBMW Championship cash
1$1,000,000$22,000,000
21,000,00012,000,000
31,000,0007,000,000
41,000,0005,500,000
51,000,0004,400,000
6900,0003,400,000
7800,0002,500,000
8700,0001,700,000
9600,0001,050,000
10550,000760,000
11500,000485,000
12475,000410,000
13450,000360,000
14435,000320,000
15420,000290,000
16405,000285,000
17390,000280,000
18375,000275,000
19360,000270,000
20345,000265,000
21330,000260,000
22320,000255,000
23310,000250,000
24300,000245,000
25290,000240,000
26280,000235,000
27270,000230,000
28260,000225,000
29250,000220,000
30245,000215,000
31244,00075,000
32243,00075,000
33242,00075,000
34241,00075,000
35240,00075,000
36239,00075,000
37238,00075,000
38237,00075,000
39236,00075,000
40235,00075,000
41234,00050,000
42233,00050,000
43232,00050,000
44231,00050,000
45230,00050,000
46229,00050,000
47228,00050,000
48227,00050,000
49226,00050,000
50225,00050,000
51195,000
52195,000
53195,000
54195,000
55195,000
56185,000
57185,000
58185,000
59185,000
60185,000
61-65180,000
66-70175,000
71-85145,000
86-100140,000
101-125100,000

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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