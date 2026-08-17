Power Rankings: BMW Championship

Of note, almost all of the holes that bend go left. While that could influence decisions on some tees, especially for the longest hitters – as will combination fescue-bluegrass primary rough reaching four inches high awaiting wayward blasts – shot shapes will be most prevalent to establish position on approach into what promises to be an array of hole locations due to the large targets. Still, the right-to-left ball flight off tees plays up. That is not the case on the 17th hole, however. The only par 5 on the inward side not only has a new tee that has extended it by 27 yards – longest of any hole in Rees Jones’ latest work – it’s the longest hole at 624 yards, and it plays left to right from tee to green.