Power Rankings: BMW Championship
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Mic'd up with Scottie Scheffler after FedEx St. Jude Championship win
The more things change at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, the more they stay the same, not that the 50 qualifiers for the BMW Championship mind. For advancing to the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, they’ve secured exemptions into all of the Signature Events in 2027, but now that they’ve come this far, they’re going to want to go a little further.
The last time that Bellerive hosted PGA TOUR membership, it was in 2018 for what was scheduled as the last PGA Championship in August; that is, until a one-time adjustment was necessary in 2020 due to the pandemic. While 17 from that field are back for the BMW Championship this week, what they played eight years ago is no longer the same test despite its similar slot on the calendar.
What that means, what awaits the 30 who will play on to the TOUR Championship and more nuggets about the infrequent visit 16 miles west of the Gateway Arch are detailed below those projected to contend for the title.
No matter the sport, playoffs always yield the unpredictable. It’s the nature of any competition, only with more – or everything as it were – on the line. The 20th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs opens and closes on familiar turf, but the BMW Championship always has been the nomadic exception. It’s played annually on a neutral field. Everyone sees it coming, but Bellerive Country Club underwent an expansive renovation since Brooks Koepka lifted the Wanamaker Trophy after winning what was the 100th PGA Championship on the track in 2018.
This has been a recurring theme for the Robert Trent Jones design that opened in 1960. The through line has been that Jones’ son, Rees, has spearheaded multiple modifications before and after all premier tournaments have set up shop at Bellerive. The BMW Championship will be its fifth time hosting the PGA TOUR or the PGA TOUR Champions this century. It’s also scheduled to be the stage for the Presidents Cup in 2030, so it doubles as an unintentional primer for entrants in this week’s field who have aspirations to return for the biennial team competition in four years.
Bellerive remains a stock par 70, but it now tips at 7,448 yards. That reflects an increase of 132 yards since the PGA of America set it up for its major in 2018. Fourteen holes are longer, but only five have been stretched more than seven yards. Two holes are negligibly shorter, while the par-4 15th and par-3 16th holes are unchanged. At 495 yards and 237 yards, respectively, it’s understandable (and more than acceptable) that they’ve been left alone in that context.
'The Ridge' at Bellerive Country Club
Rees Jones’ latest project included a redo of all greens. The objective was to reclaim the intentions of his renovation in 2005. While he was at it, he replaced the old A-4 bentgrass with T-1 bentgrass. They’re prepped to touch 12½ feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. With attention across the entire property devoted to matters golf- and non-golf-related, the work required about 22 months to complete.
For a variety of reasons and no matter which generation has come to play, Bellerive always has been favorable for scoring. It averaged 70.125 for the 2018 PGA Championship and the field was under par in each of the last three rounds that week. Expansive greens are welcoming, so despite their unfamiliarity, the guys who profile as ball-strikers that typically would have an edge must grapple with those who rely consistently on their putter. That’s exactly what you want on a neutral field.
Of note, almost all of the holes that bend go left. While that could influence decisions on some tees, especially for the longest hitters – as will combination fescue-bluegrass primary rough reaching four inches high awaiting wayward blasts – shot shapes will be most prevalent to establish position on approach into what promises to be an array of hole locations due to the large targets. Still, the right-to-left ball flight off tees plays up. That is not the case on the 17th hole, however. The only par 5 on the inward side not only has a new tee that has extended it by 27 yards – longest of any hole in Rees Jones’ latest work – it’s the longest hole at 624 yards, and it plays left to right from tee to green.
No. 17 follows what’s known as “The Ridge” at Bellerive. The nickname is not only a shortcut to describe the elevation on that portion of the course, but the 14th, 15th and 16th holes also present optimal viewing for spectators. Fortunately, Mother Nature will take it easy on everyone. Daytime temps will max out in the 80s throughout. The golfers will appreciate the absence of gusty winds – also throughout – while the only serious danger of inclement weather lingers into Thursday morning. With a small field and ample daylight, it’d be an upset if every round doesn’t conclude as scheduled every day.
For the 30 who advance to the TOUR Championship, in addition to a chance to win the FedExCup and all that goes with it, all will be fully exempt on the PGA TOUR through 2028 if not already. They’ll also be rewarded exemptions into the 2027 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. For the scenarios detailing what it will take for golfers outside the top 30 in the FedExCup at Bellerive to advance click or tap here.
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