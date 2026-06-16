2026 U.S. Open Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Rounds 1, 2
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Matt Fitzpatrick on why Shinnecock Hills fits U.S. Open
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Tee times for the first two rounds of the 126th U.S. Open Championship from Shinnecock Hills are now available.
The world's best prepare to face one of the toughest tests in the game with a few marquee groups on deck for the week on Long Island:
* - No. 10 tee start
7:30 a.m./1:25 p.m.*: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup
Shinnecock Hills will prioritize power, and this group has it in spades. They can all drive it far, but they also each have the piercing ball flight to handle the wind and the strength to muscle it out of the rough when they miss. Koepka is the defending champion and will be comfortable here. Young grew up playing plenty of golf in this area, and Gotterup should have little trouble in the wind, as evidenced by his Genesis Scottish Open win and his contention at The Open Championship. Buckle up. This is a good one.
7:52 a.m.*/1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood
The all-European trio should have the good vibes rolling. McIlroy and Fleetwood were on opposite ends of the spectrum the last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock. McIlroy shot 80 and missed the cut, while Fleetwood charged with a final round 63 that nearly edged Koepka. Åberg, meanwhile, was 18 the last time it was here. He profiles as the type who will succeed, though.
8:14 a.m./2:09 p.m.*: Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun
As is customary, the reigning U.S. Open champion, U.S. Amateur champion and Champion Golfer of the Year are paired together. Scheffler has the world on his shoulders, pushing to become the seventh man to complete the career Grand Slam. Spaun is freed up, excited to defend his breakthrough major title. Howell is ready to soak in the experience, the second of three majors he earned exemption into via his U.S. Amateur victory.
1:25 p.m.*/7:30 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick
This group is a bit of a yin-yang. Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are two of the most volatile golfers in recent memory, who can never be counted out to contend but frequently fizzle out if they don’t have their game. They will play alongside a human metronome in Matt Fitzpatrick, who is having the best season of his career thus far. Already with three wins under his belt, Fitzpatrick came close to a fourth at the RBC Canadian Open.
1:47 p.m./7:52 a.m.*: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
A trio of major champions all searching for their first U.S. Open. Thomas, the two-time PGA Championship winner, has rounded into form after a sputtering in his return from injury. Matsuyama, a Masters champion, is 14-for-14 in made cuts this year but has only one top 10. Schauffele, a PGA and The Open winner, might somehow have a better U.S. Open record despite never winning. He’s finished no worse than 14th in eight appearances.
2:09 p.m.*/8:14 a.m.: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
A contrast of styles defines this group. Justin Rose will look to methodically move his way around Shinnecock. Spieth might want to play that way, but can’t help but conjure the shock-and-awe style that has defined his career. Meanwhile, Rahm wins when he overpowers courses with his strength and talent. A fun watch, particularly on Thursday when the winds are up and they start on the devilish back nine.
See below for full tee times for the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock (all times ET):
Early Thursday, late Friday wave
- 6:35 a.m./12:30 p.m.*: James Nicholas, Taylor Montgomery, Caleb Surratt
- 6:35 a.m.*/12:30 p.m.: Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (a)
- 6:46 a.m./12:41 p.m.*: Ethan Fang (a), Jayden Schaper, Jackson Suber
- 6:46 a.m.*/12:41 p.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Jackson Herrington (a), Cooper Dossey
- 6:57 a.m./12:52 p.m.*: Chase Kyes (a), Matthew Jordan, Alejandro Tosti
- 6:57 a.m.*/12:52 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (a), Samuel Stevens
- 7:08 a.m./1:03 p.m.*: Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Jimmy Stanger
- 7:08 a.m.*/1:03 p.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo
- 7:19 a.m./1:14 p.m.*: Padraig Harrington, Miles Russell (a), Cameron Smith
- 7:19 a.m.*/1:14 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell
- 7:30 a.m./1:25 p.m.*: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup
- 7:30 a.m.*/1:25 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Kristoffer Reitan
- 7:41 a.m./1:36 p.m.*: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 7:41 a.m.*/1:36 p.m.: Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim
- 7:52 a.m./1:47 p.m.*: Patrick Reed, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama
- 7:52 a.m.*/1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:03 a.m./1:58 p.m.*: Harris English, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor
- 8:03 a.m.*/1:58 p.m.: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
- 8:14 a.m./2:09 p.m.*: Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun
- 8:14 a.m.*/2:09 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:25 a.m./2:20 p.m.*: Sahith Theegala, Jackson Koivun (a), Michael Kim
- 8:25 a.m.*/2:20 p.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Benjamin James
- 8:36 a.m./2:31 p.m*: J.B. Holmes, Filippo Celli, Jackson Ormond (a)
- 8:36 a.m.*/2:31 p.m.: Brandon Holtz (a), Ryuichi Oiwa, Dylan Wu
- 8:47 a.m./2:42 p.m.*: Jake Peacock, Vaughn Harber (a), Kaito Onishi
- 8:47 a.m.*/2:42 p.m.: Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (a), Robbie Higgins
Late Thursday, early Friday wave
- 12:30 p.m.*/6:35 a.m.: William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Hennie Du Plessis
- 12:30 p.m./6:35 a.m.*: Niklas Norgaard, Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 12:41 p.m.*/6:46 a.m.: Adrien Saddier, Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud
- 12:41 p.m./6:46 a.m.*: Laurie Canter, John Parry, Bryan Lee (a)
- 12:52 p.m.*/6:57 a.m.: Neal Shipley, Matthias Schmid, Bud Cauley
- 12:52 p.m./6:57 a.m.*: Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy, Jake Knapp
- 1:03 p.m.*/7:08 a.m.: Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy
- 1:03 p.m./7:08 a.m.*: Harry Hall, Michael Brennan, Andrew Putnam
- 1:14 p.m.*/7:19 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
- 1:14 p.m./7:19 a.m.*: Davis Thompson, Preston Stout (a), David Puig
- 1:25 p.m.*/7:30 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:25 p.m./7:30 a.m.*: Ryo Hisatsune, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox
- 1:36 p.m.*/7:41 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
- 1:36 p.m./7:41 a.m.*: Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin
- 1:47 p.m.*/7:52 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry
- 1:47 p.m./7:52 a.m.*: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
- 1:58 p.m.*/8:03 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz, Min Woo Lee
- 1:58 p.m./8:03 a.m.*: Nicolai Højgaard, Nicolas Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre
- 2:09 p.m.*/8:14 a.m.: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
- 2:09 p.m./8:14 a.m.*: J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel
- 2:20 p.m.*/8:25 a.m.: Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty
- 2:20 p.m./8:25 a.m.*: Arni Sveinsson (a), Taihei Sato, Marcelo Rozo
- 2:31 p.m.*/8:36 a.m.: Angel Hidalgo, Mateo Pulcini (a), Spencer Tibbits
- 2:31 p.m./8:36 a.m.*: Nick Hardy, Cole Hammer, Jack Schoenberger
- 2:42 p.m.*/8:47 a.m.: Matthew Robles (a), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah
- 2:42 p.m./8:47 a.m.*: Marek Fleming (a), TK Kim, Giuseppe Puebla (a)