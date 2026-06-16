2026 U.S. Open Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Rounds 1, 2

Shinnecock Hills will prioritize power, and this group has it in spades. They can all drive it far, but they also each have the piercing ball flight to handle the wind and the strength to muscle it out of the rough when they miss. Koepka is the defending champion and will be comfortable here. Young grew up playing plenty of golf in this area, and Gotterup should have little trouble in the wind, as evidenced by his Genesis Scottish Open win and his contention at The Open Championship. Buckle up. This is a good one.