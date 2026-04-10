Round 2 review: Cutline looms as Augusta continues to test world's best
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Masters Round 1 recap: Who should be the favorite?
Written by Staff
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Fore, please! The 90th Masters Tournament continues into the second round as players face a firm and fast Augusta National
Read below for a breakdown of Round 2 action.
Clark shows major form in morning
Wyndham Clark opened the second round with an ascent into contention, posting 4-under 68 to move from even par to one shot behind the leaders. On a day where many players are headed backwards or just hanging on, Clark got out running in the morning light and posted three straight birdies from Nos. 3 through 5.
He would add two more on 15 and 16 against just one bogey to head to the weekend 4-under. Clark hasn’t finished better than T35 this season and missed his last two cuts entering this week. Of note, the three-time TOUR winner has been among the top 10 on the leaderboard of a major through two rounds just once before – at the 2023 U.S. Open, which he won at Los Angeles Country Club.
The majority of the big names atop the leaderboard tee off this afternoon, while Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are all seated at 1-under par as they make the turn on their later morning rounds.
Cutline crystallizes as Friday continues to firm
Scoring was scarce from the outset at this year’s Masters, and Augusta National Golf Club showed little sign of easing its grip early Friday.
Just 16 players in the 91-man field began the second round under par, with the cut line opening at 3 over, already higher than last year’s 2-over mark, and likely to rise as the course continues to dry out.
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler headline those in position after solid starts, but much of Friday’s focus shifts to those fighting to extend their week.
Bryson DeChambeau, paired with McIlroy in the final round a year ago, is at 4 over and in danger of missing the cut. Ludvig Åberg, who has yet to finish outside the top seven here, sits at 2 over and near the projected number.
Several top names also face work to reach the weekend, including Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre.
With firm conditions and little margin for error, the second round is shaping up as a grind to make the weekend.