Round 2 review: Cutline looms as Augusta continues to test world's best

He would add two more on 15 and 16 against just one bogey to head to the weekend 4-under. Clark hasn’t finished better than T35 this season and missed his last two cuts entering this week. Of note, the three-time TOUR winner has been among the top 10 on the leaderboard of a major through two rounds just once before – at the 2023 U.S. Open, which he won at Los Angeles Country Club.