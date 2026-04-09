Round 1 review: Honorary starters open 90th Masters
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Masters champions and Honorary Starters Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus share a laugh on first tee as they, along with Gary Player, begin the 90th Masters Tournament. (Credit Masters)
Written by Staff
Fore, please! The 90th Masters Tournament is officially underway.
The first major championship of the season teed off on a picturesque Thursday morning in Augusta, Georgia, with the traditional Honorary Starters ceremony at 7:25 a.m. ET.
The trio of Masters champions of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player opened up the week of play for the fifth time as a trio. Nicklaus took his place as an Honorary Starter in 2010, joined by Player in 2012 and Watson in 2022.
Following the ceremony, the first tee time of Johnny Keefer and Haotong Li took to the course at 7:40 a.m. ET.
Check back here following Round 1 of the Masters for a full breakdown of the day's action.