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Round 1 review: Honorary starters open 90th Masters

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Masters champions and Honorary Starters Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus share a laugh on first tee as they, along with Gary Player, begin the 90th Masters Tournament. (Credit Masters)

Masters champions and Honorary Starters Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus share a laugh on first tee as they, along with Gary Player, begin the 90th Masters Tournament. (Credit Masters)

    Written by Staff

    Fore, please! The 90th Masters Tournament is officially underway.

    The first major championship of the season teed off on a picturesque Thursday morning in Augusta, Georgia, with the traditional Honorary Starters ceremony at 7:25 a.m. ET.

    The trio of Masters champions of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player opened up the week of play for the fifth time as a trio. Nicklaus took his place as an Honorary Starter in 2010, joined by Player in 2012 and Watson in 2022.



    Following the ceremony, the first tee time of Johnny Keefer and Haotong Li took to the course at 7:40 a.m. ET.

    Check back here following Round 1 of the Masters for a full breakdown of the day's action.


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    José María Olazábal
    ESP
    J. Olazábal
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    6

    -2

    1

    ESP
    J. Olazábal
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    6

    T2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    4

    -1

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    4

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3

    -1

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3

    T2

    Casey Jarvis
    RSA
    C. Jarvis
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3

    -1

    T2

    RSA
    C. Jarvis
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3

    T5

    Max Homa
    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    6

    E

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    6

    T5

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    5

    E

    T5

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    5
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