What's the playoff format at the Masters?
A view of the patrons around the 18th green during the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
With a tight leaderboard at Augusta National, it’s worth asking: What is the playoff format to settle ties at the Masters?
Players tied for the lead after 72 holes will settle the Masters in a sudden-death playoff, similar to normal PGA TOUR events.
The playoff will begin on the 18th hole. If it is not decided there, the players will play the 10th hole. If it is still tied, the playoff will repeat the 18-10 cycle until a winner is determined.
No playoff has made it past a second hole since the sudden-death format was implemented in 1976.
The Masters last entered a playoff in 2017, when Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose on the first playoff hole. The tournament has been decided by a playoff on 17 occasions:
- 1935: Gene Sarazen defeated Craig Wood.
- 1942: Byron Nelson defeated Ben Hogan.
- 1954: Sam Snead defeated Ben Hogan.
- 1962: Arnold Palmer defeated Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald.
- 1966: Jack Nicklaus defeated Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.
- 1970: Billy Casper defeated Gene Littler.
- 1979: Fuzzy Zoeller defeated Ed Sneed and Tom Watson with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).
- 1982: Craig Stadler defeated Dan Pohl with a par on the first playoff hole (No. 10).
- 1987: Larry Mize defeated Seve Ballesteros and Greg Norman with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).
- 1989: Nick Faldo defeated Scott Hoch with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).
- 1990: Nick Faldo defeated Raymond Floyd with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 11).
- 2003: Mike Weir defeated Len Mattiace with a bogey on the first playoff hole (No. 10).
- 2005: Tiger Woods defeated Chris DiMarco with a birdie on the first playoff hole (No. 18).
- 2009: Angel Cabrera defeated Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 10).
- 2012: Bubba Watson defeated Louis Oosthuizen with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 10).
- 2013: Adam Scott defeated Angel Cabrera with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 10).
- 2017: Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose with a birdie on the first playoff hole (No. 18).