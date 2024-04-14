What's the playoff format at the Masters?

1935: Gene Sarazen defeated Craig Wood.

1942: Byron Nelson defeated Ben Hogan.

1954: Sam Snead defeated Ben Hogan.

1962: Arnold Palmer defeated Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald.

1966: Jack Nicklaus defeated Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.

1970: Billy Casper defeated Gene Littler.

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller defeated Ed Sneed and Tom Watson with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

1982: Craig Stadler defeated Dan Pohl with a par on the first playoff hole (No. 10).

1987: Larry Mize defeated Seve Ballesteros and Greg Norman with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

1989: Nick Faldo defeated Scott Hoch with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

1990: Nick Faldo defeated Raymond Floyd with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 11).

2003: Mike Weir defeated Len Mattiace with a bogey on the first playoff hole (No. 10).

2005: Tiger Woods defeated Chris DiMarco with a birdie on the first playoff hole (No. 18).

2009: Angel Cabrera defeated Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 10).

2012: Bubba Watson defeated Louis Oosthuizen with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 10).

2013: Adam Scott defeated Angel Cabrera with a birdie on the second playoff hole (No. 10).