Masters 2026: Follow final-round action from Augusta National
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Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
It's here: Sunday at the Masters.
At Saturday's conclusion – a day that featured dramatic movement on the leaderboard – Rory McIlroy’s six-shot lead had evaporated, leaving the defending champion tied with Cameron Young at 11-under 205. A dozen players stand within six shots of the lead, including two-time champion Scottie Scheffler, who starts the day four shots back.
McIlroy, world No. 2, and Young, world No. 3, teed off in the final pairing at 2:25 p.m. ET. Today marks just the second time that final pairing on Sunday includes two of the top three players in the Official World Golf Rankings. That first occurred in 2001, when then-No. 1 Tiger Woods was paired with No. 2 Phil Mickelson.
Right in front of them at 2:14 p.m. are Sam Burns and Irishman Shane Lowry, who made Masters history on Saturday when he recorded his second career ace at Augusta National. The 2:03 p.m. tee time features Australian Jason Day, who's chasing his second major championship title and first green jacket, and Englishman Justin Rose, who notably finished runner-up for the third time at the Masters in 2025 after losing to McIlroy in a playoff. Two-time Masters winner Scheffler lies just behind in the fourth-to-last group alongside Haotong Li, fresh off a Saturday 65.
Check back here throughout the day to see how Sunday unfolds at the Masters.
4:34 p.m.: Tyrell Hatton crashes the party at 10-under with his fourth birdie in a row at the 16th. While he will likely run out of holes, it's another solid showing for Hatton in a major championship, a common theme throughout his career.
McIlroy and Young both birdie the par-5 eighth to move within one of Rose at 11-under. Young took a creative approach, hitting a low pitch across the green into the hill off the back, ramping his ball up and back down next to the hole.
Elsewhere, Max Homa caps off a round of 67, his best round of the week, to finish 8-under and secure his third-straight top-12 finish at the Masters and another invite.
4:20 p.m.: Another for Rose at the ninth for his fourth birdie in five holes, and the Englishman is officially white hot.
He goes out in 32 with a two-shot lead in an attempt to become the second-oldest player to win the green jacket.
Meanwhile, Henley hits a delicious iron into the 11th and is showing the game could make him a serious factor down the stretch. Henley has not carded a bogey since his last hole on Friday, and is looking to become the first Georgia native to win the Masters since Larry Mize in 1987, both hailing from the same town of Columbus.
4:12 p.m.: Rose ties the lead at 11-under through eight, and the idea of a win draped in destiny is now fully on the table.
It is unfathomable to imagine the 45-year-old Rose would be in this position yet again after his playoff loss last year and all the close calls he has had on this stage, but here he is, looking down the barrel of a green jacket with just 10 holes in his path.
McIlroy converts his crisp approach for birdie on seven after catching the slope and retreating back to inside 10 feet to return to 10-under. It's a badly needed birdie, just his second of the day, as Young finds the bunker with his approach and makes his second bogey in a row to fall level with McIlroy.
3:56 p.m.: McIlroy gives up another at the sixth, as his Texas wedge greenside settles on the fringe, leaving a long par attempt. He drops to 9-under, recording only one birdie over the stretch of Nos. 4-6 for the entire week.
Seconds later, Young misses his short par putt, keeping things steady at two strokes apart, 9-under and 11-under, respectively, with Rose and Henley both in between at 10-under.
3:40 p.m.: Back-to-back lengthy par saves for Scheffler keep him at 9-under through seven as he displays mettle with his flatstick. He will need to turn these par looks into birdie opportunities going forward, as Henley, on his 37th birthday, birdies the eighth to pass him on the leaderboard at 10-under.
Meanwhile, Rose hits one of the shots of the tournament, slicing an iron out of the pine straw on seven that reaches the green only to roll some 40 feet and nestle next to the hole. He reaches 10-under as well with an improbable tap-in.
3:27 p.m.: McIlroy, ever the dramatic, gives it right back on the demanding fourth with a graphic three-putt from inside six feet to make double bogey.
His tee shot on the most difficult par 3 was left, and a treacherous chip over the bunker and past the hole left him a par putt of around five feet. He would push that three feet past, and his comebacker would lip out to send him to the fifth tee two shots back of Young.
Just ahead, McIlroy's best mate Lowry may have given the final round an Irish goodbye on the fifth. Attempting to reach the green from the left fairway bunker, his shot ricocheted off the lip hard to the left, setting up a third shot from behind the trees. He would make double, going three-over his last two holes to tumble off the front page of the leaderboard.
3:15 p.m.: McIlroy strikes right back, writing a three at the third from the bunker for his first birdie of the day to level things at 12-under. It harkens back to last year, when McIlroy righted the ship at the third en route to his rollercoaster afternoon.
It was a par for Young that could have been far worse. He caught a massive break on the tee as his drive was launched well to the right before finding a friendly branch to knock his ball back down the fairway.
Meanwhile, Scheffler, Rose and surprise entrant Henley all sit 9-under, with Rose converting a long roll for birdie at the puzzling fifth green to bounce back from his bogey.
2:58 p.m.: It’s a double for Burns at No. 2 as his tee shot trickled into right pinestraw, where he was forced to take an unplayable before punching out. He would follow that with a sailed green on approach that suddenly turned a scoreable hole into a seven, his first double-bogey of the week to fall back to 9-under.
Just after, Young nearly chips into the front bunker on the second, but caroms over the lip to 10 feet, which he slides in for birdie to become the solo-leader at 12-under. McIlroy is unable to match with a slippery birdie try that stays above the hole.
2:42 p.m.: No blood between the final group at the first, as McIlroy and Young both come up short on birdie putts to remain 11-under. Something to watch today is if McIlroy has worked out the lefts from his wedges and short irons that plagued him on Saturday.
Just before them, Burns poured in a long birdie at the first to make a three-way tie at the top, while Scheffler showed off his world-class hands with an up-and-down birdie from the bunker at No. 3 to get to 9-under, just two back.
2:11 p.m.: Right on cue, Scheffler birdies his first hole to move to 8-under, just three back of the leaders.
Playing alongside Haotong Li just like he did when he won the 2025 The Open, Scheffler entered Sunday on the heels of the best round of his Masters career Saturday with a 65. A name none of the lead dogs want to see on the move behind them has gotten off on the right foot.
2:02 p.m.: The front page of the leaderboard has taken to the first tee.
A busy morning at the Masters has finally given way to the main event as those within striking distance of McIlroy and Young begin their final round at Augusta National.
We've seen low scores throughout the final morning on what some consider the best day of the year on the sports calendar, with Viktor Hovland scaring the course record at one point before getting overzealous on the 15th hole.
The burning questions as we begin our coverage are as follows:
- Can McIlroy get off to a good start and avoid the perils of yesterday and last year's final round on the opening hole?
- Is Young capable of replicating McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in winning both THE PLAYERS and the Masters for the third straight year?
- Who from the extremely dangerous chase pack of Burns, Lowry, Day, etc can make the most noise?
- Can Rose pull off another storybook redemption narrative and chase down McIlroy again?
It's all in front of us here on Sunday at Augusta.
Sunday hole locations announced
While many of the hole locations for Sunday at the Masters are familiar to many fans, Augusta National still has some surprised for the final round.
Twelve of the 18 hole locations are essentially in the same place they were last year. Some have become annual staples for the second Sunday in April: the far right pin on No. 2, the right side location on No. 12, the famed front-left location on No. 18 where Rory McIlroy fell to his knees a year ago.
But there are a few notable changes from last year, including the par-3 16th. While the final-round hole was perched on the back right shelf last year, a nod to the 50th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus' 1975 triumph, it's back in a more familiar location in the lower left bowl this afternoon. It's one of three notable changes across the final four holes: The pin on the par-5 15th is in the back right after being more centered last year, while the hole on No. 17 will return to the far right portion of the green after being in the front left last year – where Patrick Reed notably holed out for eagle and McIlroy nearly followed in the final group.