Masters 2026: Follow final-round action from Augusta National

But there are a few notable changes from last year, including the par-3 16th. While the final-round hole was perched on the back right shelf last year, a nod to the 50th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus' 1975 triumph, it's back in a more familiar location in the lower left bowl this afternoon. It's one of three notable changes across the final four holes: The pin on the par-5 15th is in the back right after being more centered last year, while the hole on No. 17 will return to the far right portion of the green after being in the front left last year – where Patrick Reed notably holed out for eagle and McIlroy nearly followed in the final group.