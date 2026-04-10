Masters cut line claims recent TOUR winner J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, more
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J.J. Spaun made an early exit from the Masters after a second-round 75. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Written by Lisa Antonucci
AUGUSTA, Ga. – After two firm and fast days at Augusta National, the cutline fell at a 4-over 148, marking the highest cut on TOUR this season to date. Fifty-four players, featuring competitors from 15 different countries, made the 36-hole cut from a starting field of 91.
Just five days removed from his victory at the Valero Texas Open, three-time TOUR winner J.J. Spaun (5 over) was among the notable names to miss out on weekend action following rounds of 74-75. Also to narrowly miss out on weekend action was Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 76 and appeared trending in the right direction Friday before a double bogey at 18 dropped him to 6 over.
Other 2026 TOUR winners to fall on the wrong side of the cutline in the year’s first major were Akshay Bhatia (6 over), who holed out for birdie on No. 17 before double-bogeying No. 18, Robert MacIntyre (7 over) and Nico Echavarria (13 over).
Past champions had a solid showing through the first two days, with 10 of them heading into the weekend. Of note, 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama (2 under) extended his cuts-made streak at the Masters to 11 – the most of anyone in this year’s field. Also extending their streaks were 2023 champ Jon Rahm (nine), who made the cut on the number at 4 over, and Patrick Reed (6 under, eight straight made cuts). Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 champ, also made the cut on the number.
Heading home are Ángel Cabrera (16 over), Fred Couples, (9 over), Zach Johnson (6 over), José María Olazábal (9 over), Vijay Singh (10 over), Bubba Watson (5 over), Mike Weir (10 over) and Danny Willett (5 over).
For the second straight year, no amateur will see weekend action at Augusta. Of the six amateurs, reigning Amateur champion Ethan Fang and U.S. amateur runner-up Jackson Herrington had the best finish at 8 over for the two days.
On a brighter note, several players rebounded mightily on Friday and will see weekend action. Among them were four-time TOUR winner Brian Harman (79-69), who made the cut on the number, Rasmus Højgaard (78-70), Alex Noren (77-71) and Maverick McNealy (77-70).
Of the 22 first-time competitors in the field, Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan (4 under) is the best of the eight of who made the cut: Chris Gotterup (3 under), Ben Griffin (3 under), Michael Brennan (1 under), Ryan Gerard (even), Jacob Bridgeman (1 over) Marco Penge (1 over) and Sam Stevens (2 over).