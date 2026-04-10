Masters cut line claims recent TOUR winner J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, more



Past champions had a solid showing through the first two days, with 10 of them heading into the weekend. Of note, 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama (2 under) extended his cuts-made streak at the Masters to 11 – the most of anyone in this year’s field. Also extending their streaks were 2023 champ Jon Rahm (nine), who made the cut on the number at 4 over, and Patrick Reed (6 under, eight straight made cuts). Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 champ, also made the cut on the number.