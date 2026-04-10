Streak ends for Scottie Scheffler as chances for third green jacket fade
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Scottie Scheffler talks about his 2024 Masters win
Written by Will Gray
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A notable streak came to an abrupt end for Scottie Scheffler on Friday at the 90th Masters.
The world No. 1 and two-time champion at Augusta National Golf Club started the week as a favorite to slip into a third green jacket, and he did enough with his opening-round 70 to remain in contention. But things got uncharacteristically wobbly for Scheffler in the second round, as he faded to a 2-over 74 that dropped him back to even par for the week.
It’s just the third time in 24 career rounds at Augusta National that Scheffler has failed to break par, and it snaps a run of 11 straight rounds of par or better that dated back to the third round in 2023. It was the third-longest such streak in Masters history behind Tiger Woods (16 straight from 2007-2011) and Jon Rahm (15 straight from 2018-2021).
“Today I felt like I played a lot better than my score,” Scheffler said. “I got off to a slow start. A few up-and-downs early that I should have had that I didn’t convert.”
Scheffler explained that the only shot he wanted to hit again would be his approach to the par-5 13th. With a hanging lie in the undulating fairway, he played a 3-iron approach expecting it to draw toward the green. Instead, it hung out to the right and bounded into a tributary of Rae’s Creek.
“Maybe a different decision there,” he admitted.
That approach on No. 13 led to a bogey, as did a watery approach to the par-5 15th, which sailed over the green and bounded into the penalty area that guards the 16th hole. They were two of four bogeys on the day for Scheffler, who was outside the top 20 when he signed his scorecard.
“I would like to hole a few more putts. I felt like it was rolling nice today, but balls just weren’t dropping. Maybe my reads were a little bit off,” Scheffler said. “It was frustrating to get back to Even, have a couple par-5s in front of me, and then not do many things I felt wrong and wasn’t able to convert really basically anything coming down the stretch.”
Scheffler will comfortably make the 36-hole cut, his seventh straight to begin what has been a fruitful Masters career. He’ll look to start a new streak in red figures Saturday to rekindle chances for a comeback win – or at least give himself a chance for a fifth straight top-10 finish in the year’s first major.
“You can’t force anything around this place,” Scheffler said. “I definitely struck it well enough to have a really, really nice round today. So go get a bit of practice, get some rest and get ready for tomorrow.”