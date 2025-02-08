WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

Thomas Detry opened up an impressive five-shot lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, navigating the Tom Wieskopf design to a 65 in Round 3 to sit in the driver's seat heading to Sunday. Detry, in search of his first PGA TOUR win, will play in the final group alongside Rasmus Højgaard and Daniel Berger who both sit at 13-under par. Jordan Spieth also heads to Sunday at 13-under after his second straight bogey-free round.