WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Thomas Detry opened up an impressive five-shot lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, navigating the Tom Wieskopf design to a 65 in Round 3 to sit in the driver's seat heading to Sunday. Detry, in search of his first PGA TOUR win, will play in the final group alongside Rasmus Højgaard and Daniel Berger who both sit at 13-under par. Jordan Spieth also heads to Sunday at 13-under after his second straight bogey-free round.
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open also marks the final event of the Aon Swing 5 stretch for golfers to try to get into the Signature Event The Genesis Invitational.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE
|Streams
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 1-6 p.m
|ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- New for 2025, "ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE" brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to six marquee events in 2025, starting with the WM Phoenix Open; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 11:47 a.m: Justin Thomas, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin (first tee)
Featured groups
- 11:14 a.m: Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama (first tee)
- 11:25 a.m: Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim (10th tee)
Featured holes: Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)