PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Thomas Detry opened up an impressive five-shot lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, navigating the Tom Wieskopf design to a 65 in Round 3 to sit in the driver's seat heading to Sunday. Detry, in search of his first PGA TOUR win, will play in the final group alongside Rasmus Højgaard and Daniel Berger who both sit at 13-under par. Jordan Spieth also heads to Sunday at 13-under after his second straight bogey-free round.

    The 2025 WM Phoenix Open also marks the final event of the Aon Swing 5 stretch for golfers to try to get into the Signature Event The Genesis Invitational.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    StreamsSunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 1-6 p.m
    ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • New for 2025, "ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE" brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to six marquee events in 2025, starting with the WM Phoenix Open; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+.
      • Sunday: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 11:47 a.m: Justin Thomas, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin (first tee)

    Featured groups

    • 11:14 a.m: Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama (first tee)
    • 11:25 a.m: Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim (10th tee)

    Featured holes: Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    Must reads

    WM Phoenix Open's ‘Breakfast Club’ a testament to shared experience

    Keith Mitchell changes putting grip mid-round, contends at WM Phoenix Open

    No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton misses cut, PGA TOUR card at WM Phoenix Open

    FedExCup leader Sepp Straka hits 404-yard drive at WM Phoenix Open

    Jordan Spieth makes surprise putter change at WM Phoenix Open

    Rickie Fowler goes full camo at WM Phoenix Open

    Jordan Spieth reveals he 'jammed' surgically repaired wrist during first competitive round at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    ESPN BET, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ team up to launch new betting stream