Jordan Spieth reveals he 'jammed' surgically repaired wrist during first competitive round at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Jordan Spieth hoped to turn to a new, healthy page in 2025 after battling wrist issues for the better part of two years.
He might get there eventually, but that’s not how he fared in his return to competitive golf. After undergoing wrist surgery last summer Spieth revealed Thursday that he aggravated the wrist in the first round of last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It was his first competitive round in more than five months.
Spieth said he felt pain after hitting a bunker shot at Spyglass Hill’s first hole, his 10th hole of the opening round.
“I had to flick one and it jammed it pretty good, and it locked up on me for a little while,” Spieth said.
Spieth went on to shoot 2-under 70 in the first round. He shot 72 on Friday and 79 on Saturday in tough conditions.
“My wrist kind of hurt in the first round last week and I went away from all the work that I had been doing just to kind of manipulate what I could, and then I said, you know what, I just have to get through it,” Spieth said Thursday at TPC Scottsdale. “So I was back to the status quo Sunday on all the stuff that I had been doing, and it paid off there.”
Spieth shot 67 in the final round at Pebble Beach and kept that attitude in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 3-under 68. He made four birdies and one bogey. It was a reminder to Spieth that his return to TOUR golf, and hopefully his pre-injury form, is going to take time.
Jordan Spieth slings high draw to pin-high and birdies at WM Phoenix Open
“This is a really good test these few weeks, and my expectations are low,” Spieth said. “I expect myself to make good swings, but as far as results, it's hard to think that I should be expecting a lot after six months off essentially. “Having said that, I know where I was today, and I know that I can do better than I did today. If I can try to post a few scores at or better than today, then you never know, I start getting back in the mix and it becomes pretty fun and hopefully more consistent.”