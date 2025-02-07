Amateur No. 1 Luke Clanton to miss cut, PGA TOUR card at WM Phoenix Open

“But it's not going to change the way I roll it,” Clanton added. “It's not going to change the way I read it. It was a great day. I had a blast. I put up a great fight. I had to make five birdies in my last eight holes and put four up and had a great chance on 18. It's tough. It’s hard to take. But I'm going to walk in my faith and keep understanding that it's not my time.”