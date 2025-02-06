Hideki Matsuyama eyes another slice of history at WM Phoenix Open

“I struggled a bit at Farmers (Insurance Open last week) and missed the cut, but I was able to get some good practice in during the weekend and I’m feeling pretty good coming here, so hopefully I can turn that into something good this week,” said Hisatsune. “The conditions were really tough last year and I barely missed the cut which was rough, but this year I feel I have some unfinished business. I’m hoping I can play well and finish strong.”