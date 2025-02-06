Hideki Matsuyama eyes another slice of history at WM Phoenix Open
3 Min Read
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @chuahcc
Hideki Matsuyama has already etched his name in golf folklore for standout achievements, including being the first Asian to win the Masters Tournament in 2021 and registering 11 PGA TOUR victories – the most by a player from Asia.
At this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the 32-year-old Japanese superstar will shoot for another slice of sporting history where he hopes to become only the fifth player to win the storied tournament three times.
The world No. 5 returns to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and three other top-10s (T4/2014, T2/2015, T8/2022). He has never missed a cut in 11 starts at the par-71 venue (but withdrew after a first-round 69 in 2018 due to a wrist injury).
Hideki Matsuyama reaches in two from fairway bunker and birdies at WM Phoenix Open
Winner of the season-opening The Sentry in Hawaii last month, where he fired the TOUR’s lowest-ever 72-hole score of 35-under, he will contend against the likes of defending champion Nick Taylor and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a two-time winner in Phoenix, in a field which features 29 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
“I’d definitely love to be one of the few people to have ever accomplished that,” said Matsuyama, who hopes to join the likes of Arnold Palmer (1961, 1962, 1963), Gene Littler (1955, 1959, 1969), Mark Calcavecchia (1989, 1992, 2001) and Mickelson (1996, 2005, 2013) as a three-time champion.
His two victories at TPC Scottsdale were achieved in playoffs against Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson respectively, which underscored his growing stature in the game following his maiden PGA TOUR victory at the 2014 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
“I don’t really remember too much of my wins, but I do remember just having a really good feel with my putting and making a lot of putts,” said Matsuyama.
“There are a number of holes out here that are really difficult and I feel like I'm struggling a bit on the greens. If I can improve on those things, I think I can have a pretty good finish. Putting is something that I always have to work on,” added the Japanese, who put a new putter in his bag the week of The Sentry.
Matsuyama’s Presidents Cup International teammates, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An, are all teeing up at TPC Scottsdale as well, as with fellow Japanese Ryo Hisatsune.
Into his second season on the PGA TOUR, the 22-year-old Hisatsune is looking to jumpstart his 2025 campaign after a rather subdued start — a T43 at The American Express has been his best finish to date. He missed the cut in his WM Phoenix Open debut last season.
“I struggled a bit at Farmers (Insurance Open last week) and missed the cut, but I was able to get some good practice in during the weekend and I’m feeling pretty good coming here, so hopefully I can turn that into something good this week,” said Hisatsune. “The conditions were really tough last year and I barely missed the cut which was rough, but this year I feel I have some unfinished business. I’m hoping I can play well and finish strong.”
Chuah is senior director, marketing & communications – APAC for the PGA TOUR. Based in Malaysia, he has been a strong advocate for Asian golf over the past two decades. Follow his #AsiaRising tweets @chuahcc Follow Chuah Choo Chiang on Twitter.