Jordan Spieth’s comeback is ahead of schedule at WM Phoenix Open

“Oh, way ahead,” he said Saturday afternoon. “Bad days are going to happen in this process. Today I felt a little off. I wasn't loading right. I wasn't getting positionally where I was getting yesterday other than maybe three or four swings the whole day. To be able to shoot a score like this where the pins were, and they were a lot harder today, so to be able to do that with not my best stuff makes me feel even better because it takes a little bit of pressure off maybe trying to be perfect and coming back.