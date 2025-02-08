Monday qualifier Will Chandler grouped with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in WM Phoenix Open final round

Chandler earned his PGA TOUR card via Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry last fall, and he did so in dramatic fashion with a back-nine 31 in the final round to earn a TOUR card without a shot to spare. He didn’t qualify for the WM Phoenix Open on his number, though, so he signed up for the Monday qualifier and shot 7-under at nearby Pinnacle Peak Country Club to earn one of three spots. After missing the cut in his first two starts as a TOUR member, Chandler knows FedExCup points are crucial this week, and he has delivered with rounds of 68-67-68 at TPC Scottsdale. He and Scheffler share 10th place at 10-under 203, one stroke ahead of their Sunday playing partner Cameron Young.