39M AGO

WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness with just eight players looking to finish their rounds Saturday morning before the cut is made.

    Thomas Detry shot a 7-under 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead at 12-under into the weekend. Tom Kim and Alex Smalley are tied for second at 10-under. Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are one shot back at 9-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler rebounded from a slow start with a second-round 66 to sit at 7-under.

    The 2025 WM Phoenix Open also marks the final event of the Aon Swing 5 stretch for golfers to try to get into the Signature Event The Genesis Invitational.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE
    (Times will be updated after the completion of Round 2)

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: TBD-6:30 p.m.Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/featured holes: TBD-6:30 p.m.Featured groups/featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 1-6:30 p.m. Featured holes: 1-6 p.m
    ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)11 a.m.-1 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • New for 2025, "ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE" brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to six marquee events in 2025, starting with the WM Phoenix Open; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Featured groups

    Check back here for featured groups after the completion of Round 2.

