WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Thomas Detry shot a 7-under 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead at 12-under into the weekend. Tom Kim and Alex Smalley are tied for second at 10-under. Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are one shot back at 9-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler rebounded from a slow start with a second-round 66 to sit at 7-under.