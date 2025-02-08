Thomas Detry likely headed for a first PGA TOUR title, but other action abounds for final round of WM Phoenix Open
4 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Thomas Detry looks set to claim a first PGA TOUR title after setting up a five-shot lead with one round to play at the WM Phoenix Open, but Jordan Spieth and others haven’t given up the fight just yet.
Detry was sublime for the third straight round, carding a 6-under 65 to move to 18-under at TPC Scottsdale, five clear of Spieth, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim and Rasmus Højgaard at 13-under. Maverick McNealy is six back.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is part of a tie for 10th at 10-under, a whopping eight shots back.
Despite not having won on the PGA TOUR or DP World Tour, Detry is understandably low odds to change that on Sunday at -165 via FanDuel Sportsbook. The Belgian has had issues on Sundays before, ranking 99th this season in Round 4 Scoring and outside the top 100 for the previous two seasons prior.
But such is his cushion, it’s hard to advocate betting against him. Even considering Spencer Levin famously lost a six-shot lead in 2012 to Kyle Stanley (who started eight back) here, the level of his golf has been outstanding.
For those who believe he could fade, the current outright odds are as follows.
- -165: Thomas Detry (-18, 1st)
- +750: Jordan Spieth (-13, T2)
- +900: Rasmus Højgaard (-13, T2)
- +1200: Daniel Berger (-13, T2)
- +1800: Michael Kim (-13, T2)
- +2000: Scottie Scheffler (-10, T10)
- +2000: Maverick McNealy (-12, 6th)
Detry is leading the field in a whopping 29 statistical categories with the major ones of note being Strokes Gained: Approach, Greens In Regulation, Par Breakers, Total Birdies, Par 4 Scoring and Front 9 Scoring. He’s second in the field in SG: Tee-To-Green and SG: Putting and third in Proximity.
The Front 9 Scoring is a huge stat for the Belgian given it is playing much harder than the back nine. If he maintains the rage out there on Sunday it will be very tough for others to reel him in.
It’s not a course to protect a lead so he will need to continue to play positively. And as for the nerves, he is hoping to stay in the moment with some meditative practices.
“I think you'll think about (the chance of winning) no matter what. It's all about how you deal with those emotions,” Detry said. “It's OK to think about it but then try to come back in the present. I think that will be the key for tomorrow. That's what meditation can help you with, like when your mind kind of spirals and goes into the future like that, forward-thinking, and that's kind of where you need to be sharp and recognize that moment and going back into the present.”
Spieth is hoping the nerves of pursuing a first title create a window for the chasers.
“I think trying to make up shots through nine holes is big, and then when you turn, everything changes Sunday on the back nine. And this back nine in particular, you can go 5-under on the back nine, especially even in the last six holes,” Spieth said.
“A lot can be done and you start getting risk-reward, and if you're close enough, it's not the easiest place to hold on to a lead because there is trouble. But if you're trying to chase, there are birdies. He's going to have to be in that mindset of chasing a number, and everybody else is going to have to be in a mindset of trying to shoot as low as they can.”
If you had to twist my arm to take someone… it would be Daniel Berger at +1200. He was my +300 Top 20 pre-tournament play and he’s leading the field in SG: Tee-to-Green, fifth Off-the-Tee, seventh on Approach and ninth Around-the-Green.
Daniel Berger closes the round with birdie at WM Phoenix Open
After struggling with his putter in the first two rounds he rebounded to gain a stroke on Saturday on the greens and rank 20th. If he continues to make putts, and Detry falters, the pounce could be there.
But if we are not thinking about taking a flyer in the outright market, where else can we look?
Finishing positions
The chase for a Top 5, Top 10 and Top 20 finish are still out there so let’s see if we can find some value.
- Scottie Scheffler is +110 at FanDuel for a Top 5 that includes ties. The two-time winner will be playing with aggression and if it clicks could put up a very low score.
- Denny McCarthy is +250 at FanDuel for a Top 10 that includes ties. He’s one of the best putters in the game and could fill his cup.
- Nick Taylor is +170 at FanDuel for a Top 20 that includes ties. The defending champion had a ho-hum 1-under on Saturday to fall to T29 but I expect he will want to put on a show in his last stroll round tomorrow.
Outside of place markets, you can also target 3-Balls, Round 4 Match Ups, Group betting, Round Scores, Top in Region and specific hole betting also! Wherever you lean, good luck!
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.