WM Phoenix Open's ‘Breakfast Club’ a testament to shared experience

I took a different angle this year: Do these fans have favorite golfers, and if so, why? The Breakfast Club isn’t necessarily a cross-section of the most rabid golf fans. These rowdy souls dress up like animals or movie characters, perhaps with a hint of liquid courage, then make the 7 a.m. sprint down a service road that remains straight for several hundred yards, then bends right for a few hundred more before leading to the stadium par-3 16th. Most are familiar enough with the game, but they’re here more for the shared experience than to break down nuances of the leaders’ swing planes or game plans. (For the thousands who made the initial run Saturday, there were just a handful at the ninth green 40 minutes later to watch Nick Hardy try a 23-foot birdie putt from the back fringe to make the cut, after opting to mark his ball in the Friday dusk and wait until Saturday morning to putt).