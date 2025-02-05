Scottie Scheffler is Kansas City Chiefs of pro golf – inevitable

Like the modern-day Chiefs (who ended a five-decade title drought in 2020 and have now won three of the last five Super Bowls), Scheffler needed some reps before earning his first TOUR title. This week, he returns to the site of his breakthrough moment, the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, where he outlasted Patrick Cantlay with a birdie on the third playoff hole. Before that win, Scheffler was a young TOUR pro with promise. He had fared well at the prior fall’s Ryder Cup, going 2-0-1. He had notched 29 top-25 finishes across his first two TOUR seasons, including a fifth-place finish on the FedExCup as a rookie, after winning 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year honors. But the questions remained: Was he good enough to find the winner’s circle? It harkened back to his junior golf days, where he notched a series of runner-up finishes in American Junior Golf Association events before breaking through in a big way at the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur. “I always come in the top 10, but I never win,” said Scheffler, then 17, at the time.