Jordan Spieth makes surprise putter change at WM Phoenix Open
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.com
Jordan Spieth officially made a change to one aspect of his equipment setup that rarely ever changes: his putter.
The 13-time PGA TOUR winner and 2015 FedExCup champion surprised the golf world during a first-round 3-under 68 at the WM Phoenix Open when he wasn’t using his trusty Scotty Cameron putter. Instead, Spieth debuted a T.P. Mills blade putter at TPC Scottsdale.
A look at Jordan Spieth's Scotty Cameron putter. (GolfWRX)
Back in 2009, Jordan Spieth took a trip to the Scotty Cameron putter gallery as a junior golfer, and he was fit into a Scotty Cameron 009 triple black putter. Spieth went on to use that putter to win the 2009 and 2011 U.S. Junior championships, the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open, and The Open Championship in 2017. Aside from a few brief stints with other putters, the 009 has been a mainstay in his bag throughout his career.
At the 2025 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday, however, Spieth opted for a T.P. Mills Trad II putter, which came out of his stash of clubs at home. Like his longtime gamer, the T.P. Mills putter is made of carbon for a soft feel, has a raw look, is equipped with a SuperStroke grip putter, and has a plumbers neck hosel design. The putter swap was highlighted by a 56-foot birdie on his 15th hole of the day to move two shots back of the early clubhouse lead held by Nicolai Højgaard and Speith's good friend Justin Thomas.
“I'm just kind of messing with some – I've got a few options, just trying to mess a little with how it sits on the ground, the draft on the bottom of the putter, see if I can get it to where it sets aligning a little better and off the ball is a little bit smoother,” Spieth said after his first round at the WM Phoenix Open. “I may use a few options this week. I may stick with the one I did today. We'll see.”
The main difference with the T.P. Mills putter, according to sources on-site, is that it has a lower loft. Whereas his longtime gamer measures about 4 degrees, the T.P. Mills putter measures about 2.5 to 3 degrees.
At the time Spieth finished his round, he was positive for Strokes Gained: Putting.
If you’re new to the T.P. Mills name, the company was founded in 1963 by Truett P. Mills Sr, and has been manufacturing high-end putters since then. T.P. Mills calls its putters “Playable Works of Art.”
It remains uncertain if this putter switch is a short-term shakeup or a long-term change, but it’s something we’re keeping an eye on going forward.
“I used a mallet-style putter in 2017 and then I threatened last year when I was – but I never ended up using a different putter, but I was trying out a few different options, different heads and stuff like that,” Spieth mentioned. “I'm just trying to figure out what helps me stroke it the best, and I'll use that one.”