Rickie Fowler goes full camo at WM Phoenix Open
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
From his signature Sunday orange to monochromatic looks to flat bill hats, Rickie Fowler is no stranger to a fashion statement.
Fowler punctuated his legacy on Thursday at the WM Phoenix Open where he showed up to TPC Scottsdale in a full camouflage look debuting the Puma Golf x Realtree collection. Realtree is a hunting brand, and it's not their first foray into fashion — the brand has collaborated with Nike, Crocs and Guess. The Puma x Realtree collection is for the golfer meets outdoorsman.
"The collection was born out of a desire to celebrate the love golfers have for outdoor adventures, just like hikers, campers, hunters, fisherman, and others who feel more alive than ever when they spend time in nature," said Chris MacNeill, director PLM Apparel & Accessories for Puma Golf. "We're also seeing camo patterns like Realtree transcending just the outdoor industry and becoming popular in sport, culture, and fashion. We have the perfect athlete in Rickie to make a bold statement on the course, so it was a natural fit to bring this camo into golf."
Hunting among PGA TOUR players is certainly not uncommon. Brian Harman's hunting habits were famously spotlighted after he won The Open Championship in 2023. Chandler Philips has oft-maintained that he would rather be duck hunting than on the golf course.
Fowler paired the Deep Forest camo polo and golf pants with the 5-Panel golf cap, some polarized sunglasses, a black belt, and white Puma Golf shoes. Fowler, 36, has been a loyal ambassador of Puma Golf since turning pro in 2009.
This is Fowler's third start of the 2025 season following a T21 at The American Express and T53 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's also his 16th appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he won in 2019 and has racked up two runner-up finishes and five top-10s. The raucous atmosphere of TPC Scottsdale was the perfect place to debut an unorthodox collection: "WM is one of the most relaxed and fun tournaments on the calendar - it's also one of the most watched and attended," sad MacNeill. "We felt like it was a great mix of attention and atmosphere to make a statement in a place where golf is at its loudest."
The Puma x Realtree collection launched on Feb. 3 and includes three different polos, a hoodie, a rain jacket, pants, quarter-zips and shoes.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.