Rickie Fowler goes full camo at WM Phoenix Open

This is Fowler's third start of the 2025 season following a T21 at The American Express and T53 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's also his 16th appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he won in 2019 and has racked up two runner-up finishes and five top-10s. The raucous atmosphere of TPC Scottsdale was the perfect place to debut an unorthodox collection: "WM is one of the most relaxed and fun tournaments on the calendar - it's also one of the most watched and attended," sad MacNeill. "We felt like it was a great mix of attention and atmosphere to make a statement in a place where golf is at its loudest."