Keith Mitchell changes putting grip mid-round, contends at WM Phoenix Open

Mitchell arrived in Phoenix at No. 85 for the season in Strokes Gained: Putting, and he’s gaining more than a half-stroke on the field through two rounds at TPC Scottsdale. He has fared reasonably well in 2025 so far, with results between T21 and T33 in each of his first three starts, but he grew curious and wondered if a tweak might make things better. Through five holes, it was clear that a new putting grip wasn’t the answer. Perhaps there are insights to glean from the experience.