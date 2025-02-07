Thomas Detry nearly aces 16, shoots 64 to take two-shot lead at WM Phoenix Open

A two-time Belgian Olympian, Detry shot 66 in the first round at TPC Scottsdale and opened his second with three birdies on the front nine in his bid for a first PGA TOUR win. His birdie on No. 9 kicked off a run of three straight and he added three more — he hit to 2 feet on 16 — along with a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th.