FedExCup leader Sepp Straka hits 404-yard drive at WM Phoenix Open

“I was thinking the only way this could go bad is if it hits the cart path, so just don’t hit the cart path, because I can stay short of the desert for sure," Straka said afterward. "Sure enough, right on the fly, on the cart path, and then cart path again, cart path again, and then I look out and it looks like 90% bushes and trees right there, so I think I probably just got a pretty bad break. And then I walk up there and I’ve got an 8-iron into a par 5. That was the luckiest break I could’ve gotten there."