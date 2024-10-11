PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

How to watch: Round 3 of Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues at the inaugural Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, where the PGA TOUR returns to Utah for the first time since 1963.

    The Black Desert Resort, which is set in a lava field, hosts the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments.

    Stephan Jaeger carded a 63 to hold a solo lead heading into Saturday as play was suspended due to darkness in Round 2 of the Black Desert. At the time of suspension, 19 players remained on the course with the cutline sitting at 5-under. Adam Svensson, who came one shot away from carding a 59 on Thursday, sits in second at 13-under alongside Ben Kohles. Harris English, Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander and newcomer Matt McCarty all sit at 12-under just two back.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Saturday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.




