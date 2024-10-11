How to watch: Round 3 of Black Desert Championship

Stephan Jaeger carded a 63 to hold a solo lead heading into Saturday as play was suspended due to darkness in Round 2 of the Black Desert. At the time of suspension, 19 players remained on the course with the cutline sitting at 5-under. Adam Svensson, who came one shot away from carding a 59 on Thursday, sits in second at 13-under alongside Ben Kohles. Harris English, Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander and newcomer Matt McCarty all sit at 12-under just two back.