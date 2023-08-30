How it works: FedExCup Fall
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With the PGA TOUR reverting to a calendar-year schedule, the tournaments that follow the TOUR Championship have taken on a new significance. The FedExCup Fall promises to provide greater drama and more immediate consequence than ever before as players face off in high-stakes competition with their PGA TOUR status at stake.
Tournaments in the FedExCup Fall offer winners the same benefits as Regular Season events – including a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, 500 FedExCup points and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and those major championships that invite PGA TOUR winners.
But the FedExCup Fall also is when top 125 eligibility, which provides exempt status into Full-Field Events and a spot in THE PLAYERS, is finalized for the following season.
After the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs, players ranked 51st and beyond in the FedExCup will continue to compete for points in the fall. They will begin the fall with all points earned in the Regular Season and the first FedExCup Playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Additionally, the top 10 players on the FedExCup Points List at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall who are not yet eligible for the Signature Events will get into the two Signature Events following the season-opening The Sentry. This allows for trending players to emerge from the FedExCup Fall and test their skills against the game’s best.
Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup at the start of the fall have already clinched their top-125 eligibility for the following year but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events following The Sentry.
Nos. 71 and beyond can earn one of the 10 spots available in those Signature Events but they also are competing to finish in the top 125 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the fall.
At the end of the FedExCup Fall, those that rank from 126-150 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2024 PGA TOUR Season.
All players outside the top 125 can improve or regain TOUR status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Players in the top 50 of the FedExCup after the TOUR Championship are guaranteed top 125 eligibility and their spots in all Signature Events for the following season, but they can continue to play FedExCup Fall events to pursue trophies, play in some of their favorite events and earn valuable perks like Official World Golf Ranking points.
|2023 FedExCup Fall Schedule
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|GOLF COURSE(S)
|LOCATION
|PURSE
|Sept. 11-17
|Fortinet Championship
|Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
|Napa, California
|$8.4M
|Sept. 18-24
|OFF
|Sept. 25-Oct 1
|OFF (Ryder Cup)
|Oct. 2-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|The Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Mississippi
|$8.2M
|Oct. 9-15
|Shriners Children’s Open
|TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|$8.4M
|Oct. 16-22
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Chiba, Japan
|$8.5M
|Oct. 23-29
|OFF
|Oct. 30-Nov 5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|El Cardonal at Diamante
|Los Cabos, Mexico
|$8.2M
|Nov. 6-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|$6.5M
|Nov. 13-19
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club
|St. Simons Island, Georgia
|$8.4M