Ben Kohles spins back wedge for first ace in Black Desert Championship history
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It’s a week that will be full of firsts at the inaugural Black Desert Championship, and Ben Kohles got one of the milestones out of the way early.
Kohles aced the 130-yard par-3 17th hole at Black Desert Resort in the opening round Thursday morning, hitting his shot just past the front pin and spinning it back into the cup. It’s the first ace at the Black Desert Championship. It’s also Kohles’ first career ace on the PGA TOUR. It moved Kohles to 1-under through eight holes.
Ben Kohles' spectacular ace on No. 17 at Black Desert
Kohles, the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, is making his 80th career start this week, still searching for his first PGA TOUR win. He nearly won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson this spring, but bogeyed the 72nd hole to fall one short of Taylor Pendrith.
Thursday’s ace will certainly help Kohles’ pursuit of that next big milestone.