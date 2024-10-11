In projections-heavy FedExCup Fall, winning takes care of everything

Winning is everything; it not only brings a two-year exemption on TOUR but also invitations to The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. So while the siren song of projections is especially tempting in the fall – top 125 get full playing privileges for next season, Nos. 51-60 get to Pebble Beach and Riviera – the importance of coming out on top at week’s end can hardly be overstated.