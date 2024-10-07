Monday qualifiers: Black Desert Championship

The PGA TOUR heads to the Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. The inaugural event gives the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field through a Monday open qualifier at Sand Hollow Golf Resort in Hurricane, Utah. Participants will compete on the Championship Course for a chance to earn one of four spots to get into the field. If necessary, any ties for the final qualifying positions will be settled by a hole-by-hole playoff.