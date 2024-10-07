Power Rankings: Black Desert Championship

As of midday Monday, 81 percent of the field (107 of 132) returned to competition at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. With numerous targets dangling at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, not the least of which is fully exempt status in 2025, a low amount of churn week to week at this spot on the schedule is anticipated. So, too, are elevated expectations for ball-strikers. Although all are new to Black Desert Resort, those wielding their irons better than others upon arrival will have the early advantage until knowledge of the greens is logged.