Draws and Fades: Look to recent winner Stephan Jaeger among lead pack at Black Desert Championship

Kohles’ 72nd-hole collapse at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is the stuff nightmares are made of, as he bogeyed the par-5 finisher to hand the trophy to Taylor Pendrith. He hasn’t cracked the top 10 since, with last week’s T16 finish in Mississippi his best subsequent result. Should he get back in the mix, those palms will once again be sweaty. Kohles made an ace in the opening round but has been relatively wild off the tee, making up a ton of ground on the greens. I’m going to sit this one out and see if he can prove me wrong down the stretch.