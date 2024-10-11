Michael Thorbjornsen withdraws from Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
IVINS, Utah – Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew from the second round of the Black Desert Championship with a left knee injury late Friday.
The former Stanford standout, who is fully exempt on the PGA TOUR through the end of this year and in 2025 due to finishing No. 1 in PGA TOUR University, had shot a first-round 67 but was struggling in the second round when he withdrew before completing nine holes.
After starting on the 10th hole, Thorbjornsen had double-bogeyed the 16th hole and bogeyed the 17th when he told an official he would withdraw.
Thorbjornsen, 23, finished T8 at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week. He tied for second at the John Deere Classic in July and is 126th in the FedExCup Fall.
Cameron Morfit is a Staff Writer for the PGA TOUR. He has covered rodeo, arm-wrestling, and snowmobile hill climb in addition to a lot of golf. Follow Cameron Morfit on Twitter.