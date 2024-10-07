The First Look: Black Desert Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: PGA TOUR veteran Jay Don Blake is set to make his 500th TOUR start. The 65-year-old received the special news in May in a surprise ceremony alongside more than a dozen family members. Greater Zion’s tourism team was filming a documentary about golf in the region and had Blake, from St. George, Utah, pose for photos with the film crew. He was then told of the exemption. Blake last played on the PGA TOUR in 2018. His lone TOUR title came in 1991… Kihei Akina, a BYU commit, is set to make his PGA TOUR debut. He finished T49 as an 18-year-old at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank this summer… Another Utahan making his PGA TOUR debut is BYU senior Zac Jones, who won the 2023 West Coast Conference Championship… Peter Kuest is set to tee it up in his home state in his 25th PGA TOUR start. Kuest played at BYU from 2016-2020 and won 10 individual titles. He notched back-to-back top-10s on the PGA TOUR earlier this year at the Valero Texas Open and the Corales Puntacana Championship… Rounding out the sponsor exemptions is 17-year-old Bowen Mauss (who has verbally committed to Arizona State University), Max McGreevy, who just finished second in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, and Mike Weir – the International Team Presidents Cup captain and long-time Utah resident.