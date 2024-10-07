The Five: What you need to know about Black Desert Resort, newest PGA TOUR venue

The 322-yard 14th hole provides a prime opportunity to play over the black lava fields. The right side of the green is blind from the tee, guarded by a large mound of black lava. Players could take on the lava, but the more prudent play will be aiming at the left edge of the green. A layup shot will be enticing with a wide-open corridor setting up an optimal angle for the approach shot, but with the tournament in the balance on Sunday, the hole offers the players an opportunity for an eagle if they are up for the risk.