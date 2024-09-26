PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch: Presidents Cup Friday Foursomes

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Charged 12-man rosters under International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk battle it out at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

    The International Team's quest to capture its first Presidents Cup since 1998 and second overall started on a rough note thanks to a U.S. sweep in Four-ball action on Thursday, as the U.S. leads the Internationals, 5-0.

    Check out full coverage details and TV times for Royal Montreal below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday: 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    Check out viewing times in your area here.

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.


    Match pairings announcement and winners' press conference live streams:

    • Round 3 matches: Friday after completion of Round 2 (PGATOUR.COM/PGA TOUR App)
    • Round 5 matches: Saturday after completion of Round 4 match (PGATOUR.COM/PGA TOUR App)
    • Winners' press conference: Sunday after the completion of Round 5.

    Note: Round 4 pairings, which will take place Saturday after Round 3, will not be live-streamed on PGATOUR.COM or PGA TOUR App.

