Patrick Cantlay’s master stroke gives U.S. four-point lead at Presidents Cup

Si Woo Kim holed a 7-foot birdie putt at the next hole to tie the match, but Schauffele responded with a 33-foot birdie putt at 15 to regain the lead. One hole later, Si Woo Kim executed the shot that would have been the highlight of the session if not for Cantlay’s closing birdie. The ball was laying in the rough on a steep bank atop a bunker, but Kim popped it up in the air and watched it roll in the hole. He mimicked Steph Curry’s “Night, night” celebration from the Olympics as he sprinted around the green.