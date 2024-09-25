Adam Scott’s recent success comes with an assist from longtime friend Trevor Immelman

The two have only grown closer with age, but their relationship has taken on a new, professional dynamic in the last year. With Scott’s form in decline last year, he brought in Immelman as an advisor. A trusted voice to help with his swing, strategy and everything in between. It’s a unique dynamic – Immelman, a Masters champion and analyst for CBS, now advising one of his contemporaries while captaining him in team events and commentating on him at week-to-week TOUR stops. Immelman is a captain’s assistant for Mike Weir in this week’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club after leading the International Team two years ago at Quail Hollow.