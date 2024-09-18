Presidents Cup: Five burning questions for U.S. Team

This hasn’t quite worked out the same in the Presidents Cup, in part because two of the past three Presidents Cups on international soil have been played at Royal Melbourne, the Alister Mackenzie classic in Australia’s Sandbelt region. That course is at its best when it is firm and fast with plenty of short grass to accentuate the slopes and swales. Presidents Cup captains also have less control of the course setup than their Ryder Cup counterparts, but International Team Captain Mike Weir likely has seen enough U.S. struggles on the road to know what playbook to roll out.