Kevin Kisner goes shirtless after Max Homa’s hole-out eagle at Presidents Cup

The deal was inspired by this month’s Solheim Cup, when the U.S. Team’s Alison Lee holed out from the fairway in a Saturday afternoon Four-ball match, followed by Lee’s caddie and partner Megan Khang’s caddie ripping off their shirts in glee. The wager was pitched on the match’s second tee, per Golf Channel’s Kay Cockerill, when Khang’s caddie Jack Fulghum offered a deal that if either of the American players holed out during the match, the caddies would pay out $500. Lee immediately countered: “No, if we hole out, you guys (the caddies) take your shirts off,” per Cockerill.