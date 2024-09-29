Kevin Kisner goes shirtless after Max Homa’s hole-out eagle at Presidents Cup
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Kevin Kisner promised he’d go shirtless if Max Homa holed out from the fairway at the Presidents Cup.
Homa delivered, and Kisner stayed true to his word.
Homa holed a 102-yard wedge for eagle on the first hole of his Sunday Singles match against Mackenzie Hughes at Royal Montreal en route to a 2-and-1 victory over the Canadian in the day’s final match. The U.S. Team proceeded to win the Presidents Cup by an 18.5-11.5 margin, its 10th straight victory in the biennial competition. Homa didn’t offer much of a reaction after the statement hole-out, high-fiving his caddie Joe Greiner while biting his glove and then raising a finger to indicate a 1-up lead. Homa knew what it meant though.
How long did it take Homa, after the hole-out, to consider the bet?
"I mean, like half a second, second and a half," Homa said. "I looked back, and he was scampering down 9 fairway trying to run away from me, I think. He left me a good four minutes before that. I don't blame him.
"Yeah, it was obviously on my mind the whole week. I basically had three checkmarks this week. One was to win the Presidents Cup with these boys. Two was to have a great time. And three, to get Kis to take his shirt off. So I went three-for-three."
Max Homa holes out gorgeous 102-yard approach for eagle at Presidents Cup
Drama built throughout the day as to whether Kisner would deliver on the agreement. Kisner, a U.S. Team captain’s assistant to Jim Furyk at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, was interviewed multiple times on Sunday’s NBC broadcast but was evasive regarding his plans to go shirtless. Shortly after the U.S. Team’s victory was finalized, though, Kisner removed his American-red shirt as the team waited to enter the post-competition press conference, enjoying a selection of cold beverages.
“Way to go, Max!” exclaimed several team members as Kisner made the rounds.
“That was well worth the wait,” Homa laughed after hugging a bare-chested Kisner. “That’s all man right there."
The deal was inspired by this month’s Solheim Cup, when the U.S. Team’s Alison Lee holed out from the fairway in a Saturday afternoon Four-ball match, followed by Lee’s caddie and partner Megan Khang’s caddie ripping off their shirts in glee. The wager was pitched on the match’s second tee, per Golf Channel’s Kay Cockerill, when Khang’s caddie Jack Fulghum offered a deal that if either of the American players holed out during the match, the caddies would pay out $500. Lee immediately countered: “No, if we hole out, you guys (the caddies) take your shirts off,” per Cockerill.
On the same hole, Lee holed out from 86 yards, and the duo’s caddies – Fulghum and Lee’s caddie Taylor Takada – stayed true to their word. Shortly thereafter, Kisner joined the fun via X (formerly Twitter), in response to Homa’s quote-tweet of the moment.
“Tarps off!!! Let’s go @SolheimCupUSA,” Homa exclaimed.
“I’ll do this in Montreal if you hoop one," Kisner replied. "Book it!"
Kisner remained true to his word, and the result was a unique U.S. Team memory to cap a winning week.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR.