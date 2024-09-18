Five burning questions for Presidents Cup International Team

How will he feel next week at Royal Montreal? That will greatly impact the Internationals’ hope of an upset. At his best, Matsuyama has the talent and pedigree to dismantle anyone on the American side, even Scottie Scheffler. Matsuyama won twice on TOUR this season in incredibly impressive fashion, running away from the field at both The Genesis Invitational and the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He also won the Olympic bronze medal. It looked like Matsuyama was in for another incredible week at the BMW Championship, just days after winning the opening FedExCup Playoffs event in Memphis. He was in contention after a first-round 67. Then, before the second round started, he withdrew because of his back.