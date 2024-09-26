Presidents Cup Round 1: Recap Thursday's Four-ball matches

The match saw several lead changes and ties throughout the round. Scott and Lee managed to level the score on the fourth hole and even took the lead after the sixth. After briefly squaring the match on No. 7, the Internationals took the lead back at No. 8 and held it through 11 holes. A pivotal moment came on the 12th hole, which Morikawa birdied to square the match. They then took the lead on the 14th hole, with Morikawa securing another birdie. From there, the U.S. held onto its slim advantage, maintaining its 1-up lead through the 18th hole to clinch the victory.