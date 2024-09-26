Presidents Cup Round 2: Preview Friday's Foursomes matchups, odds, more

Golfbet Outlook: Just as Pendrith can lead the way off the tee in the prior match, this is one where the routing at Royal Montreal plays into Harman's hands. Let Homa tee off on the odds, meaning he only hits five tee shots beyond the par-3s, and let Harman create birdie chances elsewhere. The only Americans that missed out on the fun Thursday will be eager to put a point on the board.