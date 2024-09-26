Presidents Cup Round 2: Preview Friday's Foursomes matchups, odds, more
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
After the first round of the 2024 Presidents Cup on Thursday, the U.S. Team took a commanding 5-0 lead over the International Team at The Royal Montreal Club after the first Four-ball session. The Internationals will look to battle back in Round 2 Foursomes, where players will take alternate shots during the five matches scheduled for Friday.
International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk have made their picks for Friday. Scroll below for how the pairings shape up for Round 2.
Round 2: Foursomes match pairings (all times ET)
(Tee times subject to change)
Match 6
1:05 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (International)
The U.S. is sending out its powerhouse Foursomes team in Friday’s opening match, giving it an opportunity to extend its 5-0 lead. Cantlay and Schauffele are 3-0 in Presidents Cup Foursomes as a team. They’ll face two steady ball-strikers in Hideki Matsuyama, who won two PGA TOUR titles this year and the Olympic bronze medal, and veteran Im.
Golfbet outlook: On a day where the Internationals didn't score a single point, Im was among the biggest disappointments. He and Matsuyama will both have to bounce back from rough days on and around the greens, and the formidable American duo will look to keep the crowds quiet. Look for the U.S. to make it 6-0.
Match 7
1:19 p.m.: Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa (U.S) vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (International)
Theegala and Morikawa are one of two U.S. pairings that will play again Friday after winning Thursday (Scheffler-Henley is the other team). The two Californians beat Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee in Thursday Four-ball. They’ll face Scott again Friday, but this time he will be paired with Canada’s Pendrith, a long hitter who also was one of the TOUR’s best putters in 2024.
Golfbet Outlook: Scott is out for revenge, having let one slip away against Morikawa and Theegala in Four-ball. Expect Pendrith to lead the way off the tee, with Scott hitting the tee shot on all four par-3 holes, but there's still a slight edge for the Americans in the odds - and deservedly so.
Match 8
1:33 p.m.: Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (International)
Homa and Harman are in the lineup after sitting Thursday. They’re a familiar pairing, though, going 2-1-0 together in last year’s Ryder Cup. Both of the International players, Bezuidenhout and Day, rank in the top 20 of Strokes Gained: Putting.
Golfbet Outlook: Just as Pendrith can lead the way off the tee in the prior match, this is one where the routing at Royal Montreal plays into Harman's hands. Let Homa tee off on the odds, meaning he only hits five tee shots beyond the par-3s, and let Harman create birdie chances elsewhere. The only Americans that missed out on the fun Thursday will be eager to put a point on the board.
Match 9
1:47 p.m.: Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (International)
Weir went with the all-Canadian pairing, teaming up former college teammates Conners and Hughes. Maybe the duo can spark the home country fans and their fellow International players. Hughes will have plenty of energy after sitting on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. paired two of their longest hitters together in Finau and Clark. They’ve never played a team event together, but both will be flowing off the momentum of Thursday. They each dramatically won their respective matches on the 18th. They’d take a repeat of that.
Golfbet Outlook: If the Internationals are going to spark a rally, this might be their best chance. The Canadians can fire up the home crowds if Hughes can roll in a few putts. Clark was a pleasant surprise for the Americans on Thursday, but Finau has some holes in his game in Foursomes. There's some value in the home team pulling off the upset.
Match 10
2:01 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An (International)
It was too strong of a pairing not to run back. Scheffler and Henley are the only duo from Thursday’s Four-ball that are playing Friday’s Foursomes session, and it’s hard to argue with the results. The Americans had the biggest margin of victory on Thursday, a 3-and-2 win, and looked plenty comfortable playing together.
Kim and An will aim to keep up with them. They have the ball-striking firepower, with both ranked inside the top 30 in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. They’ll need that area to be excellent, as both ranked outside the top 100 in SG: Putting.
Golfbet Outlook: Forget about Scheffler, Henley has been unleashed. The normally quiet Georgian found his footing in his first-ever team match, and his confidence will only blossom the rest of the way. Expect another American win, and expect to see Scheffler and Henley together again on Saturday.