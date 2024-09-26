Check out custom Presidents Cup gear on display at Royal Montreal
A look at a U.S. Team golf bag at the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Alistair Cameron @PGATOUR
The Presidents Cup heads to The Royal Montreal Golf Club for the second time with players getting the opportunity to represent the International Team shield and the Stars and Stripes of the U.S. Team. The chance to play for your country comes with the added benefit of showing off by wearing, using and even driving custom team-themed gear. From custom shoes to carts, the 24 players as well as captains and captain’s assistants are decked out in Montreal.
Check out below some of the coolest custom gear seen at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Sam Burns and Max Homa’s patriotic wedges
Max Homa isn’t one to shy away from customizing his Titleist Vokey wedges. He claimed his sixth win on the PGA TOUR and his first as a dad at Torrey Pines with custom #dadlife stamps on his four wedges, each saying “Cam’s dad” across the back of the club. He also uses letters instead of the standard numbers most players have, with P, G, S and L on the sole of each club representing his 46-, 50-, 56- and 60-degree wedges. This week in Montreal, the Californian has gone the patriotic route with “USA” stamped in red, white and blue. Homa’s fellow teammate Sam Burns has joined him with the U.S.-themed stamps with the same red, white and blue “USA” stamp across his.
International Team SuperStroke Golf putter grips and gear
International Team members were met with custom gear in their hotel rooms as they arrived in Montreal earlier in the week. One of the custom pieces of gear on display was custom SuperStroke Golf putter grips in white, black and gold with the International Team shield embossed onto the front of the grip. Other custom pieces include a gold ball marker coin with the shield imprinted on the top, as well as black and gold yardage books and International Team headcovers.
U.S. Team themed shoes
The U.S. Team delivered when it came to representing their nation in footwear with different red, white and blue themed shoes on display on the golf course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler decked a pair of Nike Victory Pro golf shoes with custom red and blue swooshes and a USA stamp. Scheffler even added red and blue spikes for an added touch. Collin Morikawa went all out with stars and strips across his Adidas ZG23 golf shoes, while Patrick Cantlay went with red 360 wrap and blue trim on his Adidas TOUR360s. Keegan Bradley is well known for donning his custom Jordans on TOUR. He’s even become an ambassador for the brand. This week Bradley has another pair on display with a vibrant camo-style pattern with the Jumpman logo.
Custom captains’ carts
Both captains will be driving around the grounds of The Royal Montreal Golf Club in style with bespoke International Team and U.S. Team golf carts. Each features a custom color scheme based on each team with the captain’s name printed on the side, with one side in English and the other in French. This week, U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk has given the keys to his longtime caddie Mike “Fluff” Cowan, who will chauffeur Furyk around.
Branded bags
Both sides have branded golf bags with them this week to display their team colors. The Internationals have gone with an all black bag with gold trim. The International shield is embroidered onto all sides of the bag with “INT” initialed on the bag strap along with the flag of the country each player is representing. The U.S. Team has gone with a white bag highlighted by red lines. USA is branded across the bags along with “Old Glory” on all sides. The U.S. Team features small Presidents Cup trophies under the player names representing the number of teams each player has made. Both sides display “Royal Montreal 1873” text on the base of the bag as a nod to when the host course of the 2024 Presidents Cup was founded.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.