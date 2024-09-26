Check out custom Presidents Cup gear on display at Royal Montreal

Both sides have branded golf bags with them this week to display their team colors. The Internationals have gone with an all black bag with gold trim. The International shield is embroidered onto all sides of the bag with “INT” initialed on the bag strap along with the flag of the country each player is representing. The U.S. Team has gone with a white bag highlighted by red lines. USA is branded across the bags along with “Old Glory” on all sides. The U.S. Team features small Presidents Cup trophies under the player names representing the number of teams each player has made. Both sides display “Royal Montreal 1873” text on the base of the bag as a nod to when the host course of the 2024 Presidents Cup was founded.