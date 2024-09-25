PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

See full evolution of team uniforms at Presidents Cup

2 Min Read

Style Insider

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    Three decades after the inaugural 1994 Presidents Cup, a lot has changed. Gerald R. Ford is no longer president. Davis Love III and Ernie Els have transitioned from Presidents Cup team members to accomplished captains. But perhaps most critically, both the U.S. and International Team uniforms have undergone a significant evolution (check out this year's uniforms here). Take a look down memory lane to see stars and stripes, shields, plaids, visors and everything in between over the past 15 Presidents Cups.

    The 1990s

    The uniforms of the '90s emphasized classic designs, straightforward and noticeable patterns and neutral tones, including navy and khaki. The U.S. flag was visibly embroidered on the sides of team hats and jackets, while the International Team embraced — and even recycled — generic golf-themed motifs. Fabric visors, button-up vests and bomber jackets were on full display.


    U.S. Captain Hale Irwin and International Captain David Graham (R) are interviewed during the 1994 Presidents Cup. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)

    Fred Couples (L) and Craig Parry in action during the 1994 Presidents Cup. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)

    Arnold Palmer during the 1996 Presidents Cup. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

    From left to right, Davis Love III, Fred Couples, Vijay Singh, and Jumbo Ozaki pose during the 1996 Presidents Cup. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

    From left to right, Mark O'Meara, Jim Furyk, Mark Calcavecchia and Tiger Woods laugh during a press conference for the 1998 Presidents Cup in Melbourne. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

    The 2000s

    Golf apparel experienced a shift toward more performance clothing and moisture-wicking fabrics, and athletic fits slowly phased in. Both teams gravitated toward more visible branding from clothing sponsors. Funky stripes and argyle pattern trends made their way onto the course.


    International Team members Michael Campbell and Retief Goosen at the 2000 Presidents Cup. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    International Team members Adam Scott and Ernie Els celebrate during the 2003 Presidents Cup. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    International Team Captain Gary Player and late wife Vivienne at the 2007 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)

    A look at U.S. Team player Hunter Mahan's shoes during the 2007 Presidents Cup. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)

    Camilo Villegas (L) and Y.E. Yang (R) of the International Team at the 2009 Presidents Cup. (Getty Images)

    Jim Furyk and Justin Leonard of the U.S. Team (L) and Ryo Ishikawa of the International Team (R) at the 2009 Presidents Cup. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    The 2010s

    With the 2010s came sleek, tailored uniforms, fitted polos and breathable and stretchy fabrics. The popularity of geometric prints eventually faded into more subtle patterns and color blocking. Both teams embraced bolder colors, and the International Team experimented with greens, golds and blues to express team identity. The team debuted a light blue flag with five gold stars – each representing one of the five continents – at the 2017 Presidents Cup, but it was the 2019 logo that International Team Captain Ernie Els commissioned at Royal Melbourne that stuck: a black and gold team shield symbolizing strength, security and loyalty. Each player represented their own country but played united under one shield. The team had found its identity.


    Aaron Baddeley and International teammate Jason Day during the 2011 Presidents Cup. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Aaron Baddeley and International teammate Jason Day during the 2011 Presidents Cup. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    The International Team's Hideki Matsuyama (left, 2015) and Graham DeLaet (right, 2013) at the Presidents Cup. (Getty Images)

    A close up look at the International Team's shoes at the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas of the U.S. Team celebrates with the trophy at the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

    The U.S. Team's Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell during the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    The International Team's Adam Hadwin (L) and Hideki Matsuyama (R) at the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim of the International Team during the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

    A closer look at the International Team's shield, debuted by 2019 Captain Ernie Els at Royal Melbourne. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    A closer look at the U.S. Team's shoes at the 2019 Presidents Cup. (Getty Images)

    A closer look at the U.S. Team's shoes during the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    The U.S. Team's Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay during the 2019 Presidents Cup. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    The 2020s

    The International Team has embraced its shield in the new decade. Uniforms are designed with performance and comfort as a priority. The designs favor sleek simplicity with meticulous details: patterned inner collars, embroidery, rope-lined hats and personalized flags and mementos stitched into polos.


    International Team Captain Trevor Immelman and Captain's Assistant Geoff Ogilvy at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

    The International Team's Tom Kim and the U.S. Team's Scottie Scheffler shake hands at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa of the United States Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau and Max Homa of the U.S. Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. (Cliff Hawkins/PGA TOUR)

    This year's President's Cup uniforms, designed by B. Draddy and Zero Restriction, prioritize functionality in light yet warm layers for Montreal weather. Both U.S. and International Teams are leaning into the Canadian flare; keep an eye out for star-spangled hockey jerseys and maple-leaf-patterned polos this week.


    U.S. Team hats and yardage book cover are laid out prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 20, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    International Team apparel staging in player rooms at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 22, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    U.S. Team setup is seen prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 21, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    International Team apparel staging in player rooms at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 22, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    U.S. Team uniforms displayed prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 20, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    International Team apparel staging in player rooms at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 22, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.