See full evolution of team uniforms at Presidents Cup

With the 2010s came sleek, tailored uniforms, fitted polos and breathable and stretchy fabrics. The popularity of geometric prints eventually faded into more subtle patterns and color blocking. Both teams embraced bolder colors, and the International Team experimented with greens, golds and blues to express team identity. The team debuted a light blue flag with five gold stars – each representing one of the five continents – at the 2017 Presidents Cup, but it was the 2019 logo that International Team Captain Ernie Els commissioned at Royal Melbourne that stuck: a black and gold team shield symbolizing strength, security and loyalty. Each player represented their own country but played united under one shield. The team had found its identity.