See full evolution of team uniforms at Presidents Cup
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
Three decades after the inaugural 1994 Presidents Cup, a lot has changed. Gerald R. Ford is no longer president. Davis Love III and Ernie Els have transitioned from Presidents Cup team members to accomplished captains. But perhaps most critically, both the U.S. and International Team uniforms have undergone a significant evolution (check out this year's uniforms here). Take a look down memory lane to see stars and stripes, shields, plaids, visors and everything in between over the past 15 Presidents Cups.
The 1990s
The uniforms of the '90s emphasized classic designs, straightforward and noticeable patterns and neutral tones, including navy and khaki. The U.S. flag was visibly embroidered on the sides of team hats and jackets, while the International Team embraced — and even recycled — generic golf-themed motifs. Fabric visors, button-up vests and bomber jackets were on full display.
The 2000s
Golf apparel experienced a shift toward more performance clothing and moisture-wicking fabrics, and athletic fits slowly phased in. Both teams gravitated toward more visible branding from clothing sponsors. Funky stripes and argyle pattern trends made their way onto the course.
The 2010s
With the 2010s came sleek, tailored uniforms, fitted polos and breathable and stretchy fabrics. The popularity of geometric prints eventually faded into more subtle patterns and color blocking. Both teams embraced bolder colors, and the International Team experimented with greens, golds and blues to express team identity. The team debuted a light blue flag with five gold stars – each representing one of the five continents – at the 2017 Presidents Cup, but it was the 2019 logo that International Team Captain Ernie Els commissioned at Royal Melbourne that stuck: a black and gold team shield symbolizing strength, security and loyalty. Each player represented their own country but played united under one shield. The team had found its identity.
The 2020s
The International Team has embraced its shield in the new decade. Uniforms are designed with performance and comfort as a priority. The designs favor sleek simplicity with meticulous details: patterned inner collars, embroidery, rope-lined hats and personalized flags and mementos stitched into polos.
This year's President's Cup uniforms, designed by B. Draddy and Zero Restriction, prioritize functionality in light yet warm layers for Montreal weather. Both U.S. and International Teams are leaning into the Canadian flare; keep an eye out for star-spangled hockey jerseys and maple-leaf-patterned polos this week.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.